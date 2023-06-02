Submit Release
Children’s bumper car track to be temporarily closed for optimisation starting from next week

MACAU, June 2 - The children’s bumper car track in Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront has been well-received by the public since its opening. Being used frequently, the floor of the children’s bumper car track is showing wear and tear to varying degrees, which may affect player experience.

In order to provide a better playing environment and ensure safety, the children’s bumper car track will be closed from 5 to 16 June for floor optimisation.

IAM reminds the public not to enter the construction area to avoid accidents and apologises for any inconvenience caused during the period the track is closed. For enquiries, the public may call the Civic Service Hotline at 28337676.

