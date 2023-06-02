First destination this year – “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” will grandly commence next week to showcase the colorful glamour of “tourism +”

MACAU, June 2 - 【MGTO】“Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” will grandly commence next week

With Macao’s lifting of border restrictions, the Macao Special Administrative Region Government is pushing forward a series of destination promotions in the Mainland and overseas including the signature “Macao Weeks” for market development and diversification. As the first of the series this year, the “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” will be staged in Qingdao from 8 – 12 June. The program encompasses a destination presentation seminar, a MICE, trade and investment presentation seminar, a gastronomic promotion and the major highlight – “Macao Week” mega roadshow, among other highlights. The promotional event aims to invite Qingdao and Mainland residents to Macao for travel and spending during the summer holiday.

Five-day mega roadshow in Qingdao

Engaging several local governmental entities, enterprises, commerce and community associations, the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao will be the seventh event of its kind following the previous Macao Weeks held in Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Chongqing. The opening ceremony will take place on 9 June. As a major highlight, the mega roadshow will be staged at the Olympic Sailing Centre in the Southern District of Qingdao from 8 – 12 June.

The roadshow showcases Macao’s colorful dimensions of tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more. There will be different themed zones/booths as follows: overview about Macao and its gastronomy, festivals and events; “A glimpse into Macao Grand Prix Museum”; MAK MAK Flash Shop; MAK MAK House of Wonder; Macao’s diverse culture; Macao’s sport events; Macao’s tourism products for sale; trade, commerce and economy of Macao; an informative display from Economic and Technological Development Bureau, as well as a showcase of Macao’s tourism industry presented by the six integrated resorts and the airline company, among other zones. There will be a tourist information counter offering Macao travel tips and roadshow information. Spectators can enjoy wonderful performances at the main stage on schedule.

MAK MAK House of Wonder designed after Guia Lighthouse

As a new highlight of the Macao Week, the installation resembling a giant gashapon machine at MAK MAK House of Wonder is designed after Guia Lighthouse. By social media check-ins and collecting stamps, spectators can obtain gifts at MAK MAK House of Wonder, the location for gift redemption at the roadshow.

Carry on abundant travel offers

For this Macao Week, tourism businesses will present over 43 million RMB’s worth of special travel offers on air tickets, hotels, dining and more for sale at the roadshow and different platforms. The organizer also rolls out an extensive promotional campaign for the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao on various online and offline platforms while leveraging the wide influence of travel KOLs from the Mainland.

Movie appreciation x Qingdao • Creative City of Film

Qingdao was designated as a Creative City of Film by UNESCO in 2017. To foster beneficial cooperation between Qingdao and Macao, both members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), the Macao Week will introduce movie screenings for the first time at the roadshow, where two of ten selected outstanding movies will be screened for audience’s free enjoyment every night.

City of Gastronomy creates a taste of Macanese and Portuguese cuisines in Qingdao

The Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao will organize a gastronomic promotion entitled “A Delicious Inheritance of Macanese Gastronomy” highlighting Macanese and Portuguese cuisines in the form of buffet between 8 – 15 June. It will offer a window onto Macao’s vibrant scene as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Presentation seminars foster mutual cooperation in various areas

During the Macao Week, MGTO and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will hold a destination presentation seminar as well as a MICE, trade and investment presentation seminar on 8 and 9 June respectively to present Macao’s strengths and resources to Qingdao’s tourism officials, travel trade, investors and media. Industry delegates from both sides will connect and discuss business opportunities at the seminars for further cooperation.

Various governmental entities, enterprises, commerce and community associations from the Macao SAR, the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People’s Government, the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Qingdao Municipal People’s Government, and the People’s Government of Southern District of Qingdao Municipality engage in the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao. MGTO will keep releasing more information about the event on social media to attract Qingdao residents to the Macao Week for an experience of Macao’s glamorous “tourism +” as part of the vigorous endeavors in destination marketing.