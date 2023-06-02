Develop international visitor markets in Asia --- “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Mega Roadshow is unveiled at the first destination – Thailand

MACAU, June 2 - 【MGTO】“Experience Macao, Unlimited” Mega Roadshow in Thailand

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) lifted curtains upon the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Mega Roadshow in Bangkok, Thailand today (2 June). To take place for three days in a row, the event represents the Office’s first large-scale promotion towards an international visitor market in Asia after the pandemic. It will be a colorful showcase of Macao’s “tourism +” elements from different angles to attract Thailand visitors to Macao.

The opening ceremony of the Roadshow took place at the Central World shopping complex in Bangkok, Thailand today (2 June). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes together with Vice President of Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), Somchai Chomraka, the representatives of Macao’s six major integrated resorts, Thai celebrities Yin Anan Wong and Pitipat Kootrakul officiated the opening ceremony. Local residents and members of Thai travel trade and media also participated in the occasion.

Attract leisure and MICE travelers from Thailand

In her remarks, Senna Fernandes stated that Macao has been a popular short-haul destination for Thai visitors in the past, as it takes less than three hours to fly from Bangkok. With air links between our two sides resuming in a dynamic fashion, Macao is ready to welcome new and repeat Thai visitors, with friends and family, in leisure or for MICE events.

Manifest the destination’s vibrancy

The “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Mega Roadshow in Bangkok features a variety of booths and interactive games in a colorful key visual design themed after the symbol of infinity. There are interactive game booth and workshop themed after Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK, car-racing simulator, VR video about the World Heritage “Historic Centre of Macao”, among other highlights which manifest the destination’s vibrant scene and unique charm of “tourism +”. By checking in on social media, the public can enjoy Portuguese egg tarts or other delicacies at the Roadshow for free. MAK MAK is also greeting Thailand residents at the booth. The six major integrated resorts from Macao also promote their tourism facilities and new elements at their booths. Together they launch special offers on different tourism products in concerted effort for destination marketing.

At the opening ceremony, well-known Thai actor Yin Anan Wong shared about his encounters with fans during his fan meeting in Macao in late May, to help promote travel to Macao.

Special Offers attract Thai travelers to Macao

Under the theme “My Treat for You, See You in Macao,” MGTO continues to partner with airlines, e-commerce platforms and online travel agencies (OTAs) to roll out special offers on air ticket, hotel and other travel products by stage throughout the year. In addition, airlines including Air Macau, Cathay Pacific and Greater Bay Airlines, OTAs like Trip. com, Klook and Traveloka, as well as Thailand’s travel agencies such as Quality Express and Miramar will provide special discounts for customers at the roadshow.

Eligible customers who buy Macao travel products at the roadshow will be granted a Macao Pass with the face value of 50 patacas, as well as the buy-one-get-one-free offer (in the form of return ticket) for Hong Kong-Macao shuttle bus and ferry tickets.

Thailand as a potential international market

Thailand currently ranks among the top ten visitor source markets for Macao. At present, two airlines, Air Macau and Thai AirAsia, provide regular direct flights between Thailand and Macao. A total of 21 direct flights are operated between Bangkok and Macao weekly. Air links will subsequently resume between Chiang Mai and Macao. Thailand is an international visitor market with great potential. MGTO will forge ahead to diversify visitor source markets for Macao to foster tourism and economic revival.