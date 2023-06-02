[Latest] Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Size/Share Worth USD 20.10 Billion by 2030 at a 8.1% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[214+ Pages Report] The Global Carbon Nanotubes Market size was valued at $10.01 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow around $20.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key players covered in the report are Arkema SA, Grafen Chemical Industries (Grafen Co.), Arry International Group Limited, Cheap Tubes, Inc., Cnano Technology Ltd, Advanced Nanopower Inc., Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc., Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd., Carbon Solutions, Inc., Hanwha Corporation., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Carbon Nanotubes Market By Type (Single-Walled And Multi-Walled), By End-Use (Electronics & Semiconductors, Structural Composites, Medical, Chemical Materials & Polymers, And Energy & Storage), By Method (Chemical Vapor Deposition, High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction, And Catalytic Chemical Vapor Decomposition), And By Region - Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Carbon Nanotubes Market size was worth at USD 10.01 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 20.10 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Carbon Nanotubes? How big is the Carbon Nanotubes Industry?

Report Overview:

Carbon nanotubes are one-dimensional allotropes of carbon made up of graphene rolling sheets. Furthermore, its exceptional features have garnered notable interest since its discovery. It is a tube made up of carbon having diameters that are measured in nanometers. Reportedly, carbon nanotubes can also be termed as tubes with carbon-wall structure along with a diameter of nearly 100 nanometers.

The market report is an indispensable guide on growth factors, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global marketspace. The carbon nanotubes industry report covers the geographical market along with a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis. Additionally, the carbon nanotubes market report explores the investor and stakeholder space to help companies make data-driven decisions.

Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Growth Factors & Restraints:

Beneficial properties such as excellent electric conductivity, high tensile strength, and thermal conductivity will prop up the scope of the global carbon nanotubes market growth. The rise in the demand for carbon nanotubes in electronics, composite materials, nanotechnology, and material science will steer the expansion of the global market. An increase in the use of carbon nanotubes in the automotive and construction sectors will embellish the global market trends. Growing clean energy demand is likely to translate into an expansion of the global market in the years ahead.

Nevertheless, growing health hazards owing to carbon nanotubes can put brakes on the global carbon nanotubes industry surge. However, the rise in demand for carbon nanotubes in hydrogen storage devices and flat panels will open new growth avenues for the global industry. This, in turn, will also offset the adverse impact of hindrances on the industry across the globe.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.01 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 20.10 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.1% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Arkema SA, Grafen Chemical Industries (Grafen Co.), Arry International Group Limited, Cheap Tubes, Inc., Cnano Technology Ltd, Advanced Nanopower Inc., Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc., Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd., Carbon Solutions, Inc., and Hanwha Corporation. Segments Covered By Type, By End-Use, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

Segmentation Analysis:

The global carbon nanotubes market is segregated into type, end-use, method, and region.

The type segment of the carbon nanotubes market is subdivided into single-walled and multi-walled segments. Furthermore, the multi-walled segment, which contributed more than one-fourth of the global market share in 2022, is predicted to establish its segmental dominance in the coming years. The segmental surge in the forthcoming years can be attributed to escalating demand for multi-walled carbon nanotubes in healthcare, optical devices, and electric devices. The thriving electronics & semiconductor sector will embellish the popularity of multi-walled carbon nanotubes. Apart from this, these products find large-scale applications in solar cells, electrodes, heating films, displays, nanodevices, super batteries, supercapacitors, and thermal interface metals.

On the basis of end-use, the carbon nanotubes industry across the globe is divided into electronics & semiconductors, chemical materials & polymers, medical, structural composites, and energy & storage segments. The medical segment, which held nearly three-fifths of the global industry share in 2022, is set to register the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. The expansion of the segment in the analysis timeframe can be owing to the rise in the application of carbon nanotubes in transdermal drug delivery systems finding use in the medical sector.

In terms of application, the carbon nanotubes market across the globe is segmented into chemical vapor deposition, high-pressure carbon monoxide reaction, and catalytic chemical vapor decomposition segments. Moreover, the catalytic chemical vapor decomposition segment, which dominated the segmental growth in 2022, is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years. The segmental growth over the forecast timeline can be due to the economic feasibility of producing carbon nanotubes on a large-scale.

The global carbon nanotubes market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Single-Walled

Multi-Walled

By End-Use

Electronics & Semiconductors

Structural Composites

Medical

Chemical Materials & Polymers

Energy & Storage

By Application

Chemical Vapor Deposition

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction

Catalytic Chemical Vapor Decomposition

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global carbon nanotubes market include -

Cheap Tubes Inc.

Klean Carbon Inc.

Carbon Solutions Inc.

Nanocyl S.A.

Nanolab Inc.

Nanothinx S.A.

Southwest Nanotechnologies Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Hanwha Chemical Co. Ltd.

Arry International Group Limited

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Carbon Nanotubes market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

during the forecast period (2023-2030). In terms of revenue, the Carbon Nanotubes market size was valued at around US$ 10.01 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 20.10 billion by 2030 .

and is projected to reach . The global carbon nanotubes market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to growing renewable energy trends that are predicted to increase the demand for carbon nanotubes.

Based on the type, the multi-walled segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share over the forecast timeline.

In terms of the end-use, the medical segment is projected to dominate the global market size over 2023-2030.

On the basis of the method, the catalytic chemical vapor decomposition segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific carbon nanotubes market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the carbon nanotubes market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the carbon nanotubes market forward?

What are the carbon nanotubes Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the carbon nanotubes Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the carbon nanotubes market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By End-Use, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The North American region, which contributed majorly towards the overall share of the carbon nanotubes market in 2022, is predicted to continue its domination in the ensuing years. The regional market surge in the next few years can be owing to humungous funding of research projects researching composites & polymers. Apart from this, a rise in the number of production units in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada will proliferate regional market size.

Furthermore, the carbon nanotubes industry in Asia-Pacific, which recorded lucrative growth in 2022, is set to register the highest CAGR of about 17.3% over the anticipated timespan. The factors that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the regional market include the presence of a large number of product manufacturers in India, China, Australia, and Japan.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In the first quarter of 2021, a U.S.-based specialty chemicals & performance materials firm referred to as Cabot Corporation introduced a new ENERMAX 6 carbon nanotube series. Reportedly, the product is high-performing carbon nanotubes having a huge aspect ratio and it is in the range of most multi-walled carbon nanotubes products in the product portfolio of Cabot.

In the second quarter of 2021, LG Chem Ltd., a chemical firm based in South Korea, established a carbon nanotube production unit in South Korea. Moreover, the firm aims at producing carbon nanotubes that will be used for producing cathodes for electric cars.

In the first half of 2020, Cabot Corporation acquired Shezhen Sanshun Nano New Materials, a major China-based nanotube manufacturer, for nearly USD 115 million. The move will contribute majorly to the expansion of the global carbon nanotube industry.

