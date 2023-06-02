Development Plan Approved for Oasis at Lakeport Family Resort and Entertainment District at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks

Oasis at Lakeport to Become Premier Osage Beach Tourist Destination Offering Amusement Rides and Attractions, Marriott Hotels Property, Conference Center, Indoor Waterpark, Restaurants and Public Boat Slips

/EIN News/ -- OSAGE BEACH, Mo., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, along with Fred Ross, owner of Big Thunder Marine, today announced the formal approval of the development plan for the new Oasis at Lakeport family resort and entertainment district in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. Approval was granted at the June 1, 2023, City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting. Construction is slated to begin immediately with plans to open in summer 2024.



“With the development plan approved by the City of Osage Beach, we are extremely pleased to begin construction of Oasis at Lakeport, which will offer year-round attractions and entertainment for everyone at the lake to enjoy,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners. “SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development are committed to keeping the Osage Beach community informed of our progress over the next year as Oasis grows to be the premiere tourist destination of the Midwest.”

Oasis at Lakeport is a new $350 million family resort and entertainment district in Osage Beach, Mo., to be developed along the Lakeport property acquired by Big Thunder Marine in 2021, at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge. Construction plans include the creation of a year-round entertainment destination offering 25 acres of amusement rides and attractions, a Marriott Hotels property and 26,000-square-foot conference center, indoor waterpark, restaurants, 200 public boat slips and a 1,000-space parking garage. Amusement offerings will include roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.

For more information and future updates, visit www.oasisatlakeport.com.

Media Inquiries:

Amy Bradshaw

amy@bradshawcomm.com

About Oasis at Lakeport

Oasis at Lakeport is a $350 million entertainment district to be developed in Osage Beach, Missouri, at the Lake of the Ozarks, created by St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development. Oasis at Lakeport will be a premier Midwest tourist destination offering amusement rides and attractions and will open summer 2024.

About SkyView Partners

SkyView Partners actively pursues amusement-oriented development opportunities throughout the United States. Current attractions operating under the SkyView Partners umbrella of companies include the SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel located in Atlanta, Ga.; the San Francisco Carousel and Bay Plunge Tower located on Pier 39, part of the historic Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, Calif.; and the SkyStar Observation Wheel, currently located in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. With a combined 40 plus years of experience in commercial real estate development and amusement attraction operations, SkyView Partners brings a unique skill set to every project.

About Tegethoff Development

Tegethoff Development is the preeminent luxury lifestyle developer in the Midwest. With experience in master planned suburban mixed-use, historic renovations and boutique urban apartments, Tegethoff develops trophy assets in the communities they serve. Their roots in the Midwest region and on-the-ground perspective allow them to anticipate the trends driving the future of real estate in each market. Tegethoff Development has curated a collection of highly desirable, location-driven properties that offer modern amenities and aesthetics today’s residents desire.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cc4cfd5-b962-456d-a22f-389ee642a93f