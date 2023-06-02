Rapid Rise in Water Sports Activities Propels Inflatable Boat Market to Reach US$ 2.93 Billion by 2033 - Persistence Market Research

Global Market Study on Inflatable Boats: Increase in Recreational Boating Activities Aiding Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inflatable boats market is currently valued at around US$ 1.99 Billion, and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 3.9% to reach US$ 2.93 Billion by 2033. The market is driven by the increasing demand for inflatable boats for recreational and commercial purposes.



Inflatable boats are lightweight and easy to transport, making them ideal for recreational activities such as fishing, boating, and water sports. They are also used for commercial purposes such as fishing, rescue operations, and security patrols.

These boats offer advantages such as easy transportation, quick assembly, and durability, making them suitable for various applications. The research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the inflatable boat market, including market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and key opportunities for industry players.

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Competitive Landscape

Important key players are AB Inflatable Crafts, AB MARINE GROUP, Caribe Nautica, Bombard, Demaree Inflatable Boats Inc., Damen Shipyards Group., Grand Marine International Inc., HIGHFIELD BOATS, Mercury Marine, Patten Co., Inc., Sealegs International Limited, Survitec Group Limited, VSR France, Zodiac Nautic, Woosung I.B. Co.,LTD., Ribcraft USA LLC, LOMAC NAUTICA S.R.L., Maxxon Inflatable Boats, Vector Ltd., Grabner GMBH and more

Recent Developments

Here are some recent developments of companies in the global inflatable boat market, with the year of the development in parentheses:

Zodiac: In 2022, Zodiac Milpro, a leader in manufacturing inflatable boats and RIBs for military and professional markets, acquired Vectis Marine Design. Vectis is a UK-based company that specializes in the design and manufacture of rigid inflatable boats (RIBs). The acquisition will allow Zodiac Milpro to expand its product offering and meet the growing demand for RIBs in the global market.

Global Inflatable Boat Market: Segmentation

The global inflatable boat market is segmented by type, material, hull type, propulsion type, and region.

By type: The market is segmented into rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) and inflatable pontoon boats.

The market is segmented into rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) and inflatable pontoon boats. By material: The market is segmented into PVC, Hypalon, and other materials.

The market is segmented into PVC, Hypalon, and other materials. By hull type: The market is segmented into monohull and catamaran.

The market is segmented into monohull and catamaran. By propulsion type: The market is segmented into outboard, inboard, and electric.

The market is segmented into outboard, inboard, and electric. By region: The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

