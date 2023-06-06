The First Annual Online BIPOC Psychedelic Conference is Raising Awareness and Funding for BIPOC Educators
This first-of-its-kind online conference streams live on Saturday June 17th, 2023, with $10 & up name-your-price tickets supporting BIPOC speakers & orgs.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The First Annual BIPOC Psychedelic Conference –
A Significant Step Towards More Equitable And Inclusive Psychedelic Therapy
New York, NY - BIPOCPsychedelic.com, an organization dedicated to supporting the BIPOC community within the global psychedelic ecosystem, is thrilled to announce the First Annual BIPOC Psychedelic Conference. This online event will take place on Saturday, June 17th, from 10 am to 6 pm Pacific Time, streaming over Zoom to those who purchase sliding-scale tickets through the site.
The conference features prominent speakers and thought leaders in the field of psychedelic therapy and scientific research, including Undrea Wright (Founder of TheAncestorProject.com), Dr. Kwasi Adusei (Founder of Sandkofa.co), Miyabe Shields Ph.D. (Founder of ProjectChronic.com), Haya Al-Hejailan (Founder of The Arab Psychedelic Society), Simran Sethi (Founder of AsianPsychedelicCollective.org), Azur Jafari and Vanessa Cruz (Staff Members of the psychedelic peer support hotline, FiresideProject.org), Buki Fadipe (Founder of AdventuresInOm.com) and more. The conference is directed and hosted by Pam Jackson, founder and executive director of the Brooklyn-based nonprofit organization, ThePsychedelicSisterhood.com. We invite members of the press to write a story about this groundbreaking event or to interview Pam Jackson for a deeper understanding of the work we do and the impact this conference aims to have on the psychedelic community.
In a commitment to directly support BIPOC individuals and the wider community, a significant portion of the ticket revenue and sponsorship contributions will be directly donated to The Psychedelic Access Fund (PAF)1. PAF is a 501(c)3 organization determined to remove the financial barriers that prevent a person from receiving psychedelic therapy, with a particular focus on serving the marginalized community.
Furthermore, a portion of the ticket sales and sponsorship contributions will be redistributed to the BIPOC conference organizers and speakers, promoting a fair and equitable model that recognizes the value and contribution of all involved2. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for any organization that wishes to apply through the BIPOCpsychedelic.com website.
The First Annual BIPOC Psychedelic Conference, happening the weekend before the national Juneteenth celebration, is a significant step towards creating a more equitable and inclusive field of psychedelic therapy. By supporting this event and shining a light upon the speakers, organizers, and community partner organizations, you're not only contributing to a groundbreaking conference but also helping to provide direct support to BIPOC practitioners, researchers, facilitators, space holders, and those seeking intergenerational knowledge from the global majority.
Join us in this revolutionary initiative to make psychedelic healing accessible to all, regardless of their ability to pay. Purchase tickets for the conference or become a sponsor to make a direct impact today.
For more information about the First Annual BIPOC Psychedelic Conference, please contact bipocpsychedelic@gmail.com.
The Psychedelic Sisterhood is dedicated to addressing the unique challenges and opportunities in psychedelic spaces for womxn and the BIPOC communities. Through events like the First Annual BIPOC Psychedelic Conference and partnerships with organizations like The Psychedelic Access Fund, The Psychedelic Sisterhood aims to create a more equitable, inclusive, and supportive environment for the global majority.
