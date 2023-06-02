Programmable Logic Controller Market is expected to hit USD 17.57 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Programmable Logic Controller Market is segmented into Type, Technology, and End-User for the analysis of the market. The growing need for automation in various industries is expected to drive the Programmable Logic Controller Market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Programmable Logic Controller Market Size.

Programmable Logic Controller Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 12.49 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 17.57 Bn. CAGR 5 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 113 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Type, Technology and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The Programmable Logic Controller Market report uses a bottom-up approach to estimate the market size by value. The report includes growth hubs, investment feasibility, restraints, and competitive analysis of the market in five major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America. The report presents a market analysis through segments along with its multiple sub-segments. The report involves data regarding mergers and acquisitions and partnerships by major key companies. The market data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Collected data is later analyzed by tools such as SWOT, PORTER’s five-force model, and PESTLE analysis which provides political, social, economic, environmental , technological and legal aspects of the market.

Programmable Logic Controller Market Overview

A Programmable Logic Controller Device is a ruggedized computer used for industrial automation . These controllers are expected to automate a specific process, machine function and an entire production line. The growing automation trends are expected to drive the Programmable Logic Controller Market.

Programmable Logic Controller Market Dynamics

The increasing need for automation in vulnerable industries and remote areas is expected to drive the Programmable Logic Controller Market. Also, the continuous research and development by the Programmable Logic Controller Key Manufacturers for advanced PLCs, includes characteristics such as greater memory , compact size, and high-speed Ethernet with wireless capabilities. The launch of Industry 4.0 such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of the Programmable Logic Controller Market.

Trends:

PLCs with Compact Size and Fast Processing: Technological advancements reduced the size of PLCs and are expected to help the electronics industry to transform drastically. PLCs are now available in micro and nano classes .

Technological advancements reduced the size of PLCs and are expected to help the electronics industry to transform drastically. PLCs are now available in micro and nano classes Merger of Programmable Automation Controllers and PLCs expected to drive Market: Generally, a Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) is a hardened modular industrial controller which uses a PC-based processor and it provides a variety of programming options beyond the IEC 61131-3 programming languages.

The lack of skilled personnel in the industry and the threats from cyber-attacks are expected to limit the growth of the Programmable Logic Controller Market. The demand for compact-size and powerful PLCs includes a complex manufacturing process, which is expected to increase the Programmable Logic Controller Price.

Programmable Logic Controller Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Programmable Logic Controller Market. The growing use of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the region is known as a hub for the automotive industry. These factors are expected to drive the Programmable Logic Controller Market in the region. The use of PLC provides benefits in the automotive, food and beverages and electronics industry.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Programmable Logic Controller Market by 2029. The region’s growth is supported by the presence of major Programmable Logic Controller Key Players and the continuous research and development by the Programmable Logic Controller Key Companies.

Programmable Logic Controller Market Segmentation

By Type:

Modular PLC

Compact PLC

Rackmount PLC

Large PLC

Modular PLCs have characteristics such as more memory capacity and are capable of storing a large volume of data. Modular PLCs support the expansion of an existing process. A modular PLC is part of a rack system. It is possible to add extra modules to the rack as necessary without replacing the original PLC.

By Technology:

Traditional

Safety

Hybrid





The traditional PLC segment is the most widely used type of PLC in various industries, such as automotive, manufacturing, and oil and gas. This offers better reliability, more flexibility, low cost and easy communication and easy troubleshooting. Also, the hybrid PLC segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share of the market since it offers characteristics of both technologies used in manufacturing.

By End-User:

Automotive

Chemical & Petrochemical

Energy & Power

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Others

The automotive segment is expected to hold the largest share of the PLC market by 2029, thanks to the increasing adoption of automation in the industry. To avoid the risks of damage and to control the system in vulnerable areas, PLCs are used. After, the Chemical and oil and gas industry segments are expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the increased demand for workers and machines safety.

Programmable Logic Controller Key Competitors include:

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Panasonic Corporation

Omron Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Delta Electronics Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

IDEC Corporation

Danfoss A/S

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

IDEMIA France SAS

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation



Key questions answered in the Programmable Logic Controller Market are:

What is a Programmable Logic Controller?

What was the Programmable Logic Controller Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Programmable Logic Controller Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Programmable Logic Controller Market?

What are the major restraints for the Programmable Logic Controller Market?

Which segment dominated the Programmable Logic Controller Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Programmable Logic Controller Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Programmable Logic Controller Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Programmable Logic Controller Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Programmable Logic Controller Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in the Programmable Logic Controller Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Technology and End-User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

