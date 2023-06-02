New to The Street Announces its Corporate Guests TV Interviews, Airing as Episodes 474 and 475 with Shows Starting on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces their corporate interviews for two episodes, 474 and 475, that will air on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network.



Newsmax airs Episode 474 Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

1). Women's Healthcare – Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) interview with Nicole Sandford, President, CEO, and Board Member, and Dr. Ryan Phan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific, and Chief Operating Officer.

2). Precision Mapping Solutions – ProStar Holdings, Inc.'s (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) interview with Page Tucker, Chief Executive Officer.

3). Molecular Tracking/Tracing – SMX (Security Matters), PLC.'s (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) interviews with Haggai Alon ("H"), Founder/Executive Director/CEO.

4). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Riggs Eckelberry , CEO.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

FOX Business Network airs Episode 475 Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

2). Gold/Silver Mining – Lahontan Gold Corp.'s (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) interview with Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director.

4). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Riggs Eckelberry , CEO.

Nicole Sandford, President, CEO, and Board Member, and Dr. Ryan Phan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer ,and Chief Operating Officer of Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) are at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. The Company focuses on women's reproductive health and other gynecologic disorders. AWH develops and markets advanced blood-based diagnostic kits that detect gynecology diseases that focus on risk assessments. AWH's ovarian cancer test kit is an advanced diagnostic tool that helps doctors and patients make sensible medical decisions and evaluate treatment options. Nicole explains to viewers that ovarian cancer is hard to determine, and once diagnosed, unfortunately, the cancer is sometimes at stages 3 or 4, with about a 30% survival rate. The OvaWatch SM kit, launched in 2022, is an ovarian mass monitoring and management test. The Company is advancing the OvaWatch test, awaiting clinical results to be published; upon a successful outcome, this test can assist further in monitoring patients diagnosed with an adnexal mass. Dr. Phan talks about his educational background and professional experiences in the healthcare sector. He joined AWH in 2022 because of the quality of the team members, the current product kit offerings, and future pipeline products. He talks about endometriosis and the ongoing development of the Company's EndoCheck™ test kit. Endometriosis affects millions of women globally, and a non-invasive diagnostic tool can assist patients in forecasting and managing the disease. Drugs are available to help control endometriosis, but they are expensive, and a patient needs to prove a positive endometriosis diagnosis to get the drugs. Painful medical procedures are the only way to confirm a diagnosis of endometriosis. Once available, the EndoCheck™ test kit can become a more beneficial tool for an endometriosis diagnosis. Nicole and Ryan dedicate themselves to helping women with ovarian cancer and other gynecologic disorders. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Aspira Women's Health - https://aspirawh.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 474, on June 3, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 475, on June 5, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , interviews Page Tucker, the Chief Executive Officer of ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) ("ProStar"). ProStar is a leader in the precision mapping industry that works with construction, infrastructure companies, and governmental agencies. The Company's cloud-based technology captures, records, and displays underground infrastructures like pipelines, utility lines, fiber optic cables, water lines, and sewage pipes, then immediately sends that data to the cloud. Within a centimeter of accuracy, construction managers can know the exact locations. Page explains to viewers that the mapping of most underground pipes and wires doesn't exist, or very old paper blueprints mapped infrastructures poorly. Construction projects need timely information about critical underground infrastructure before commencing a project. Many dangerous situations can happen if a gas pipeline or other underground wires become damaged. Page explains the PointMan product technology, which takes existing equipment, integrates GPS tracking, and combines it with ProStar's cloud based technology, giving an immediate location and information on critical underground infrastructures. Contractors, surveyors, engineers, road builders, and government agencies must know what is underground before starting projects. Many Fortune 500 companies and government agencies utilize ProStar's services to identify critical infrastructures, ensuring an immediate location of buried critical infrastructures. The digitalization of infrastructures is one of the last industries to embrace an advanced digital technological solution, and Prostar sees a strong future ahead. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; ProStar Holdings, Inc. - https://www.prostarcorp.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 474, on June 3, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

Riggs Eckelberry , CEO of OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN), does a video conference with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Water demands continue to rise nationally and worldwide, OriginClear is creating on-site water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries. Recently, MIT University, through a business incubation program, started Gradient, now a $1B business entity focused on industries that are water intensive. Gradient looks for solutions and technologies in handling industrial wastewater. Riggs explains that the legacy government-controlled wastewater treatment facilities are old, inefficient, and costly. Beverage, food, pharmaceuticals, and chip manufacturing heavily depend on water as a component in their manufacturing processes. OCLN's Water On Demand™ business platform can solve industrial water treatment demands and costs. OCLN's decentralized approach as a "Water-as-a-Service" provider can give end-users immediate results at a fraction of the cost. Riggs tells viewers that the Company entered a non-binding "Letter of Intent" with a 20-year-old established and stable SaaS (Software as a Service) Developer. The agreement would allow OCLN to acquire the SaaS and seek new accretive technological opportunities. Riggs invites viewers to his "CEO Briefings"; anyone can join to learn more about the Company, its products/services, and the water industry. Management recently published an updated presentation about its Water On Demand™ business. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit OriginClear, Inc . - https://www.originclear.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 474, on June 3, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 475, on June 5, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company's (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) ("SMX") Founder, Executive Director, and CEO, Haggai Alon ("H") is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. "H" talks about the Company's trueGold Consortium Pty Ltd. subsidiary and how it uses SMX's molecular marker technology that tracks/traces gold watches and jewelry. trueGold has an industry-recognized management team and corporate members. Using the technology, trueGold can track and trace every step of creating jewelry and watches from mine-to-marketplace. Counterfeiting and secondary market sales are growing, so high-end products need a secure and affordable solution to ensure authenticity, brand protection, and consumer confidence. Authenticity, ethical sources, content purities, recycling qualities/quantities, and reuses are available using SMX's track / trace technology. H explains that taking a physical product, Gold, and digitally tracking/tracing it provides immediate information to miners, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. With one log-in, end-users can receive direct information from mine sources to the final goods sold, ensuring they have needed verifications. Giving memory to raw materials to final goods sold and recording each step in real-time on the blockchain, SMX can provide the watch and jewelry industries immediate authentication validations. SMX, on behalf of trueGold, filed a patent application utilizing SMX molecular track and trace methods. SMX and trueGold plans to expand into other precious and semi-precious metal product markets. H reminds viewers: "Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow." The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SMX - https://smx.tech/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 474, on June 3, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 475, on June 5, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ) and New to The Street TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry present the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack." Ana informs viewers about a recent cybersecurity breach at the Oklahoma Institute of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology . Apparently, an employee installed an iPhone app that was not genuine, allowing the hackers access to the institute's data. Alain says that health data records are extremely valuable. Hackers sell that data or create malicious targeted email attack campaigns. Using a VPN – Virtual Private Network is a way for anyone to navigate the internet anonymously. SekurVPN, a new product offering at Sekur, allows subscribers anonymity without worrying about their internet traffic being recorded and sold. Subscribers get a VPN Swiss IP address with superior military-grade encryption, greatly minimizing the chances of a cybersecurity problem. SekurVPN is available for download for iOS and Android and as a web-based version. Sekur owns and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with very tough privacy laws. The Company never sells data, asks for phone numbers, has no 3rd party cloud applications, and never tracks web traffic. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly on SekurVPN and other service subscriptions . The Company offers additional savings when purchasing yearly subscription plans. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "Privacy Has Arrived." The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 474, on June 3, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 475, on June 5, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director of Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Kimberly explains the Company's three gold/silver exploration mining projects located in Nevada. Two of the Company's mining holdings were past metal producers. All the mining concessions are in Mineral County, Nevada, situated on the prolific Walker Lane Gold-bearing geological system. The Company's Santa Fe Mine was in production from 1988-1992 and is now fast-tracking to become a producer again. The Company constantly updates its environmental impact statements as it continues to advance its mining projects. Kimberley's success as an investor in mining led her to become the Founder/CEO of Lahontan. With very few women in the industry, Kimberly believes more women should seek professions in the mining sector. The mining sector for precious, semi-precious, and specialty metals are in high demand. Not only is Lithium a critical metal, but all metals are critical components needed as raw material inputs in many products. Gold can be an investment, a raw material input, and a geopolitical/economic safe-haven hedge. LGCXF has a five-year operational plan that they continue to advance on all its mining projects. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Lahontan Gold Corp. - https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network, episode 475, on June 5, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

About Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH):



Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) is transforming women's gynecological health by discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and OVERA®, to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery. EndoCheck™, Aspira's first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development - www.aspirawh.com .

About ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF):

ProStar Holdings, Inc. ("ProStar") (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets above and below the Earth's surface. ProStar's PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar's solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. The Company has invested significantly in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors - https://www.prostarcorp.com/ .

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX):

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX) enables materials to carry a history that authenticates origination, use, recycling, and multiple reuse cycles. The Company's B2B white label platforms power commercial sustainability applications across a variety of industries, including timber, rubber, palm oil, cocoa, steel, Gold, luxury goods, leather, plastics, and non-ferrous metals. SMX's technology allows the transition to a sustainable circular economy, thus reducing their carbon footprint and waste. SMX offers a robust, innovative, and scalable solution for supply chain authentication, traceability, and transparency to transform businesses for participation in the circular economy. Its technology gives solid, liquid, and gas materials the ability to maintain a virtual memory of origination, processing, and supply chain journey, including the ability to authenticate provenance and track recycling loop counts and the percentage of authenticated and recycled materials contained. The data is recorded digitally on a blockchain. An embedded linking molecular chemical marker is in the product, read with a proprietary reader. The SMX technology has been in active operational use on a national scale by the Israeli Government for more than ten years, is environmentally sustainable, and has a proven track record. The SMX solution is an efficient, cost-effective, drop-in solution within an existing supply chain, enabling substantial benefits for manufacturers, consumers, and others in the value chain – and the planet, including providing the necessary data for product recycling and reuse. In addition, the SMX technology addresses the issue of the increase in waste globally by enabling the demand for verified, usable recycled materials by creating a commoditized, tradable certified asset which is the recycled material, which can be traded and sold to other players in the value chain and ecosystem - https://smx.tech/.

About trueGold:

trueGold uses the SMX tech applications that offer an advanced next-generation technology that can invisibly mark and store multiple data at a molecular level, in solids, liquids, or gas; as well as its blockchain digital platform.

About OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN):

OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) provides a private, clean water solution beyond legacy government-controlled water systems. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That's good for business and sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is fueling this movement. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand™ and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in on-site, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. The Company has weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF):

Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF): is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining-friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Mine, had past production of 345,000 ounces of Gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The Company will continue aggressively exploring Santa Fe during 2023 and begin evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release - https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ (* Please see the Santa Fe Project Technical Report, Authors: Trevor Rabb and Darcy Baker, P. Geos. Effective Date: December 7, 2022, Report Date: March 2, 2023. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR.)

