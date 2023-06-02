NobleCon19 will Feature an Exclusive Conversation with President George W. Bush, Moderated Live by Noble Capital Markets’ Director of Research

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) announced today that the 43rd President of the United States and Founder of the George W. Bush Presidential Center will be featured at NobleCon19, Noble’s 19th Annual Emerging Growth Conference to be held at Florida Atlantic University, College of Business, Executive Education, December 3-5, 2023, in Boca Raton, Florida. Noble’s Director of Research, Michael Kupinski, will moderate the hour-long fireside chat with President Bush.

George W. Bush served as 43rd President of the United States of America from 2001 to 2009. As Commander in Chief, President Bush worked to expand freedom, opportunity, and security at home and abroad. His Administration reformed America’s education system, restored robust private-sector economic growth and job creation, protected our environment, and pursued a comprehensive strategy to keep America safe after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

In this more casual and personable format, President Bush will discuss his time in the Oval Office and the challenges facing our nation today.

In addition to admittance to the President Bush fireside chat, attendees of NobleCon19 will be exposed to 100+ executive teams from all across North America, through formal presentations, Q&A sessions, organized breakouts and selected one-on-one meeting. Topical panel presentations, to-be-announced keynotes and networking events, and “The After” first-day evening event featuring world-class entertainment rounds out the agenda.

The objective of NobleCon19 is to build awareness for emerging growth companies that may shape the future of technology, media, telecom, medicine, manufacturing, retail, transportation and distribution, and natural resources. Most of the companies presenting will be public, thereby offering investment opportunities to both accredited and retail investors. Although institutional investors, licensed brokers and accredited investors will be in attendance, NobleCon19 is open to all individuals and organizations interested in learning more about these companies.

Please note: Some sessions of this conference are closed to the media with no personal recording, photography, or note-taking permitted.

