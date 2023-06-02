Concurrent Technologies Corporation to Continue Efforts to Improve Marine Corps Energy Resiliency

MCICOM Awards Option Year 2 on Contract Involving Facility Related Control Systems

/EIN News/ -- Johnstown, PA, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has awarded Option Year 2 of the Facility Related Controls Systems (FRCS) Programmatic Support Contract to Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). Our diverse and dedicated project team, which includes our small business partner, Risk Mitigation Consulting (RMC), will continue providing Policy, Architecture, Cyber, and Community of Practice expertise.

The Marine Corps FRCS program consists of 350+ networked systems, including utilities, fueling, fire and life safety, electronic security, and several other platforms associated with the operation of an installation. CTC’s activities under this contract are designed to secure this infrastructure and FRCS data.

“Addressing potential threats to our national security from cyber-attacks and other disruptions continues to be a high priority,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “CTC is honored that the Marine Corps continues to entrust us to help secure their control systems and educate their workforce to protect these assets, facilities, and infrastructure.”

As a result of CTC’s continued work, the Marine Corps will reduce energy consumption; extend the operating life of devices, systems, and plants; enable the implementation and operation of energy-resilient technologies, allowing the warfighter to meet mission requirements; while also implementing cybersecure measures.

“We are excited to continue supporting the Marine Corps mission. This continued work of bringing to fruition the FRCS Enclave is paramount to the resilience of USMC Installations worldwide,” said Josh Ingraham, CTC Program Manager. “Our team of experts are building on our rich history to help secure and operationalize the Marine Corps.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

