Infinite Quality Adjusters, Inc. Expands Insurance Adjusting Services Nationwide

Infinite Quality Adjusters, Inc. Expands Insurance Adjusting Services NationwideWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinite Quality Adjusters, Inc. (IQA) headquartered in Palm Beach County, has announced the expansion of their insurance adjusting services beyond the Sunshine state, nationwide.
Infinite Quality Adjusters, Inc. (IQA) is an Independent Insurance Adjusting agency with a goal of making a difference for homeowners and commercial property owners, while assisting and saving the insurance companies valued time and money. One of IQA’s founding principles is to make sure all stakeholders are treated fairly and equal.
Cassey Aguilar, Founder and CEO brings a unique perspective to the adjusting firm. Aguilar comes from a mitigation background in water, mold remediation, and fire restoration, as well as her role as a National General Adjuster.
“The mitigation industry has been drastically needing accountability,” Aguilar said. “We provide a service within our adjusting firm that is unmatched and in fairness to all parties.” She continued by adding, “With my experience in water, mold, and fire restoration, I fully understand the painstaking situations homeowners are faced with after a disaster, so I am able to fairly assist the homeowners and insurance carriers alike.”
Aguilar most recently appointed Luke Lockart as the Director of Business Development. Lockart’s role consists of marketing, development, and assisting with the improvement of operation procedures. Lockart most recently lead marketing efforts for multiple companies based in West Palm Beach, FL while operating his own company with a large portion of his role consisting of business development.
“I look forward to contributing to Infinite Quality Adjusters and being an integral part of a growing company,” Lockart said. “The future is bright for IQA and sooner than later, the industry will notice IQA at forefront of much needed change.”
Infinite Quality Adjusters are currently licensed to adjust in the following states: Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Infinite Quality Adjusters is proud to offer their expanded services in property & casualty insurance adjusting and is prouder to boast their quick deployment for inspections and reporting turnaround. Their adjusters are available whenever you need them, wherever you need them - 24/7/365! They are by your side and can be reached at 561-602-3652.
