ALL THE REASONS EVERY CMO NEEDS A SPECIALIST SERVICES ADVERTISING AGENCY

THE REASONS EVERY CMO NEEDS A SPECIALIST SERVICES ADVERTISING AGENCY

Of the many interesting trends and insights shared, there was one that truly stood out for me…” — Paul Middleton

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent masterclass from Cesar Vacchiano, Global CEO and co-founder of SCOPEN on the Agency Scope global trends that have emerged in the past 12 months and which are expected to guide the industry into the future, the complexity faced by CMOs in managing 12 or more agency partners was highlighted. This trend has become the norm not only globally but also in South Africa. The sheer number of partners, each with their own tasks and people, presents a daunting challenge in terms of management, control, measurement, tracking, financing, and coordination.

The idea of having a lead agency to determine the responsibilities of each agency and keep them in their respective lanes is prevalent, but it raises concerns about the potential for discord and disaster. A simpler solution, is the concept of "specialist agencies under one roof." Rather than integrated, these specialist services operate as unique service lines within a single agency umbrella. By aligning primary specialist services and leveraging out-of-industry specialists as needed, this approach offers a less complex way to assist CMOs with the majority, if not all, of their advertising service requirements.

Having one captain at the helm, steering a single ship with all hands on one deck in one location, appears to be a more feasible option compared to one captain attempting to direct and steer multiple ships from different fleets with a multitude of unfamiliar hands. The latter scenario seems almost impossible to manage effectively.

In response to this conundrum, the value of a single, specialist services advertising agency for CMOs becomes apparent.

WHAT DOES A SINGLE, SPECIALIST SERVICES AGENCY DELIVER?

Firstly, a specialist services advertising agency provides expertise in all aspects of advertising, both traditional and digital. This includes strategy, creative, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production, reputation and crisis management, events and activation, social and digital, implementation and measurement. Having all of these services under one agency umbrella allows for a coordinated and cohesive approach to campaigns, which is essential for success. This agency can work with the CMO to develop a comprehensive advertising strategy that aligns with the organization's overall business goals and objectives and ensures a seamless and co-ordinated delivery of that strategy.

Secondly, a specialist services agency can save time, money and resources. Advertising campaigns require a significant investment of time and money, especially when managing multiple campaigns across various media channels. A specialist services agency can manage all aspects of the campaign, from concept to execution, freeing up the CMO's time to focus on other critical marketing activities. Additionally, the agency's expertise and experience provides the holistic overview to ensure alignment that can only be achieved through an end-to-end understanding of a clients’ requirements. Not to mention the cost savings achieved through more effective media buying, production processes and digital dissemination.

Thirdly, a specialist services agency provides access to the latest industry trends and technology. Advertising is a constantly evolving field, with new channels and technologies emerging regularly. Keeping up with these trends can be challenging when trying to leverage these across different agencies to understand the impact, value and implications. A specialist services agency is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest developments and to understand and implement them across the value chain. This means the CMO can benefit from the agency's expertise and access to the latest tools and technologies to ensure their advertising campaigns are as effective as possible, and again, enhanced by the holistic view of what needs to be achieved.

Fourthly, a specialist services agency provides valuable insights through data analytics. In today's digital age, data analytics are critical to measuring the success of advertising campaigns. A specialist services advertising agency can provide detailed analysis and reporting on the performance of advertising campaigns, including metrics such as engagement, click-through rates, and conversion rates because the data is held under the umbrella of the single agency. This data can be used to optimize campaigns and improve their effectiveness.

Finally, a specialist services agency provides a fresh perspective when looking at the full picture, instead of only a small part of it. Silo’ed teams can become entrenched in their thinking and may miss opportunities for innovation and creativity because they are not integrated into the end-to-end process. A specialist services agency can deliver on ideas, delivery and tracking that can help differentiate the brand and increase its appeal to customers.

The result, a specialist services advertising agency provides significant value to a CMO. With expertise in all aspects of advertising, access to the latest trends and technology, and valuable insights through data analytics, such an agency can optimize advertising campaigns, save time, money, and resources, and drive revenue growth. Given these advantages, the question arises as to why anyone would want to complicate the process further by involving multiple unconnected partners.

