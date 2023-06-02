H&R Block Welcomes Four New Vice Presidents Across Marketing and Retail Sales

These promotions will further position the company to deliver on transformation business imperatives

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) has announced four new Vice Presidents to drive in-market operational excellence while accelerating growth as the company advances its transformation strategy. Tony Bisbiglia and Jason Mann have been promoted to Vice President of Retail Sales and Service, Central Market and West Market, respectively. Wendy Fitch has been promoted to Vice President, Brand, Content, and Insights, while Shilpi Pathak has been promoted to Vice President, Go-to-Market Strategy.



“Our new vice presidents will be key to further improving Americans’ tax experience as we help people be better with money,” said Jeff Jones, President & CEO of H&R Block. “As our transformation journey continues, these leaders are poised to strengthen the client experience and make clear why H&R Block is the tax services provider for them.”

Tony Bisbiglia, Vice President, Retail Sales and Service, Central Market

Tony Bisbiglia has been promoted to Vice President of Retail Sales and Service, Central Market, reporting to Mark Darling, Senior Vice President of U.S. Retail Operations. Bisbiglia will oversee seven regions in the Central Market, while guiding field leadership and implementing initiatives that promote company transformation and enhance the client experience at H&R Block. Prior to joining H&R Block as a Regional Director in 2018, Bisbiglia spent 14 years at Toys “R” Us as a retail executive.



Jason Mann, Vice President, Retail Sales and Service, West Market

Jason Mann has been promoted to Vice President, Retail Sales and Service, West Market, also reporting to Darling. Mann will oversee eight regions across the West Market. His focus will also be on guiding field leadership to build client trust at H&R Block offices across the regions he oversees. Mann has served in several roles since joining the company in 2005. His prior experience includes field leadership for McDonald’s.

Wendy Fitch, Vice President, Brand, Content, and Insights

Wendy Fitch has been promoted to Vice President, Brand, Content, and Insights, reporting to Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. In this role, Fitch will lead the design and activation of brands at H&R Block, including the strategy, creative platform, architecture, and vision. She will also lead content creation. For the past seven years, Fitch has served as Director of Advertising and Social Media at H&R Block, playing an integral role in leading brand efforts as the company continues to transform.

Shilpi Pathak, Vice President, Go-to-Market Strategy

Shilpi Pathak has been promoted to Vice President, Go-to-Market Strategy, also reporting to Cress. Pathak will provide focused support toward the company’s Global Consumer Tax and Block Advisors brands, with an eye on business accountabilities, from planning through execution. Pathak joined H&R Block in 2019 and served two years as a Marketing Program Director before her most recent position as Director of Marketing Strategy, Small Business.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

