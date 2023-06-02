Only 4% of Canadians taking advantage of cheapest week of school summer holidays to travel

The new edition of Skyscanner’s Savings Generator could save families up to 25% on the cost of their flights this summer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whilst 82% of Canadians share that they feel confident that they know how to find the best vacation deals, Skyscanner data shows that only 4% of Canadian searches are for the cheapest week of the school summer holidays. In response, global travel site Skyscanner has launched the new and expanded summer edition of its Savings Generator tool to help travellers save big this summer.



1. Travel the last week of the school summer holidays (instead of the first) and save 25%

According to our data, the first two weeks of the school holidays are by far the most popular weeks to head away this summer, however, this is in fact the most expensive time to travel. Skyscanner’s data shows that on average travellers can save 25% by travelling the last week versus the first week of the school summer holidays.

2. Want to save big this summer? Travel on a Tuesday (most of the time)!

Travellers who are flexible and can fly on less popular days of the week can save up to 22% on the cost of their flights this July and August according to Skyscanner’s summer Savings Generator. As 86% of Canadians share they would be willing to change the day and/ or week of their summer holidays to save this year, it really pays to do your research by using Skyscanner's Whole Month view. For instance, flying to Greece on a Tuesday, instead of a Saturday, means a family of four can save up to $643 CAD on average for their return travel this July and August.

3. There are still cheap deals – just search EVERYWHERE for the very best prices

Canadians yet to book their summer trip estimate flights will cost $328 per person on average, however Skyscanner can reveal deals to holiday favourites including Boston from $27 return and Cancun from $289 return this August.

Commenting on the findings, Skyscanner's Travel Trends and Destination Expert Laura Lindsay says:

“Our research shows that over a third of Canadians (42%) make sacrifices, including fewer meals out and buying fewer new clothes, in order to save for their summer holidays, but are less likely to shop around for holidays in the way they would when doing their weekly shop or clothes. We’ve updated our Savings Generator to help Canadian travellers easily see how to get away within budget this summer.

“There’s so much money to be saved if consumers compare their travel options, so we’re building the tools for travellers to do this quickly and easily. We encourage all travellers to take note of our savvy tips and utilise the tools on our site like our Calendar View and Everywhere Search to save big this summer.”

Searches made on Skyscanner between 1 January 2023 and 30 April 2023 for return travel from Canada during July and August

OnePoll research conducted May 2023 with 1,000 Canadian respondents

Live Skyscanner prices, correct 18 May and subject to change