Tony Roma’s Opens First Store with the Tony Roma’s Legendary Grill Design

Tony Roma's Corporate Leaders and Franchise Team

Edmonton Location Leverages the Design as they Moved Locations to Meet Increased Demand

ORLANDO, FL, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s® and Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM announced that one of their franchised stores in Edmonton, Alberta has moved to a larger, free-standing location, featuring the new Tony Roma’s Legendary Grill design. The new location, at 17115 100 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5S1T9 is just a few miles from the prior location where they operated for more than 20 years.

Tony Roma’s in Edmonton was operating in the Westmount shopping center before moving to this larger free-standing location. The new location is a short 2.8 km north of the West Edmonton Mall. Utilizing the Tony Roma’s Legendary Grill design, the new location offers a larger guest seating and bar area to accommodate more guests. Additionally, the location introduces new menu items and a larger selection of cocktails and beers.

Manny Singh, Director, commented, “We are thrilled to have finalized this move that has been years in planning. This community has been wonderful to us over the last two decades, and we are eager to welcome even more guests each day to enjoy the Tony Roma’s legendary ribs and fresh menu items that have made this brand famous. To celebrate our move, we are offering happy hour drink pricing along with $2 off appetizers during happy hour every day, not just weekdays!”

“We are excited to showcase our new Tony Roma’s Legendary Grill Design at the new location on 100 Avenue in Edmonton, Canada.," said Ramon Bourgeois, CEO Romacorp, Inc. “With increased demand for our world-famous ribs in this area, we are excited to showcase the new prototype along with several new menu items, all of which are sure to be fan-favorites with our loyal customers in Edmonton.”

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened over 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.