CHAR Technologies Ltd. Appoints Anton Szpitalak to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR” or the “Company”) (TSXV:YES) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Anton Szpitalak, to the Board of Directors.



Anton is co-founder and president at Pan Asia Solar, a cleantech investment platform focused on disruptive decarbonisation technologies. Pan Asia and its investors have invested more than $100M in VC-stage companies globally. Sectors include photovoltaic manufacturing, energy generation, software development and sustainability construction.

Mr. Szpitalak is a member of the Board of Directors of Silfab Solar Inc. (www.silfabsolar.com), a North American leader in photo-voltaic (PV) module manufacturing and Gridco Srl, an Italian solar project developer and energy generator. He has a wealth of experience fostering the growth of early stage cleantech businesses globally and was an early board director in renewable natural gas project developer Amp America’s, ESG employee engagement software provider Wespire and residential rooftop solar financier BrightGrid Solar Inc, among others. Mr. Szpitalak has a Bachelor of Science (2005), with a focus on Information Systems from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Anton to the Board. His experience working with clean technology companies, as they mature into market leaders, is a great addition to the CHAR team,” says CHAR CEO, Andrew White. “We look forward to his contribution as CHAR broadens our projects in development to enhance our position as a leader in wood waste to renewable energy production.”

“This is a great time to join the CHAR journey as the company evolves into a significant producer of renewable natural gas and biocoal,” says Anton Szpitalak. “The market opportunity for renewable natural gas, and metallurgical coal replacements, are enormous and growing with the global push for decarbonisation. It is rare to find an opportunity to work with a mission-driven team, in a field that has the potential to create so much positive environmental impact, with a commercial opportunity as large as what CHAR is chasing. I look forward to working closely with the management team and Board to deliver the full market potential of this unique wood waste to renewable energy solution with the potential for global application.”

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocoal that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

