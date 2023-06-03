Dr. Zamip Patel honored with “Champion of Impact” Award by the “Kids Conquering Sickle Cell Disease Foundation”

Office of Dr. Zamip Patel, Southeast Male Infertility and Urology

Office of Dr. Zamip Patel, Southeast Male Infertility and Urology

Dr. Zamip Patel, a medical doctor in Orlando, Florida, at the “Champions of Impact” Awards of the “Kids Conquering Sickle Cell Disease Foundation" Dr. Zamip Patel, logo of Southeast Male Infertility and Urology Dr. Zamip Patel, a medical doctor in Orlando, Florida, honored with “Champion of Impact” Award by the “Kids Conquering Sickle Cell Disease Foundation.” Blog of Zamip Patel, MD, urologist in Orlando, Florida Dr. Zamip Patel, medical doctor in Orlando, Florida, honored with Champion of Impact Award by the Kids Conquering Sickle Cell Disease Foundation

Zamip Patel, M.D. received the Award for his health advocacy and support of patients with sickle cell disorders.

Champion of Impact Award, presented to Dr. Patel, M.D., with gratitude for your extraordinary health advocacy, and service to patients impacted by sickle cell and other disorders.” — From the Award given to Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- At a Gala held in Orlando, Dr. Patel received the “Champion of Impact” award. The Foundation’s “Champion of Impact” honors individuals who have made a significant impact in the fight against sickle cell disease. In this case, the Award was given to Dr. Patel in appreciation of his health advocacy and support of patients with sickle cell disorders.The Award is inscribed: “Champion of Impact Award, presented to Dr. Patel, M.D., with gratitude for your extraordinary health advocacy, and service to patients impacted by sickle cell and other disorders. Your diligence and passionate display have impacted all lives.”In his acceptance speech, Dr. Patel said that “if there is one message that I want to give, it’s that nothing is assured in this life, nothing is given, everything is a fight, everything is a struggle, and with the promise of gene therapy, with the promise of having … not a cure, but an option to … stem the disease… Everything has to be advocated for and …I would advise everybody here to write to the insurance companies, write to their hospitals, write to their representatives, and say ‘look, this needs to be covered. This is something that our patients need.' …[T]here is an actual business case to be made that you save money by giving this, although expensive, truly remarkable treatment. I would say that if everybody here wrote a letter to their congressman, to their senator, to the insurance company, it would make a difference. So please, if there is one thing I would say, please do that! Thank you.”About Dr. Zamip Patel Zamip Patel, M.D. is a Urologist with fellowship training in Andrology/Male Infertility. He has been in practice since 2011 in Orlando. He conducted his residency at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and his Andrology fellowship at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He is Medical Director of Cryos International, the largest sperm bank in the world. He also holds numerous faculty positions, including at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Patel is an expert on male reproduction, and microsurgical techniques related to the male reproductive organ tract. He has held multiple hospital and medical group leadership positions, including Chief of Surgery and Chief of Staff at AdventHealth East Orlando. Primary research interests include function, surgery, and pathology of male reproductive organs and gametes.Southeast Male Infertility and Urology Address: 10962 Moss Park Rd, Unit 200, Orlando, FL 32832Phone: (407) 995-6827About Kids Conquering Sickle Cell Disease Foundation (Orlando, Florida)Kids Conquering Sickle Cell Disease Foundation advocates for support for treatments & a universal cure for sickle cell & related disorders. The Mission of Kids Conquering SCD Foundation, Inc. is to dedicate with compassion to provide education, awareness, advocacy and outreach to improve the quality of life for individuals and families living with sickle cell disease and other hemoglobin disorders. Kids Conquering SCD Foundation, Inc. is governed by board of directors, whose members are from the Central Florida Community. Our board have dedicated hearts with a desire to help our community impacted by sickle cell and hemoglobin disorders. The Executive Director and Founder of Kids Conquering SCD, Foundation Inc. is Carla Lewis.Kids Conquering SCD, Inc. joins the fight against Sickle Cell and other hemoglobin diseases. We provide awareness, educate and support families, educate the community, promote testing for hemoglobin gene, support research of treatments, and collaborate efforts worldwide. Our mission will not be complete until a universal cure is found for sickle cell & other blood diseases.Kids Conquering SCD, Inc. is a proud member of the Sickle Cell Community Consortium, a joint collaborative organization nationally joining community based organizations together with advocates, researchers and public health supporters working together to find solutions to the many challenges posed by sickle cell disease.Their website is http://kidsconqueringscd.org/

Dr. Zamip Patel, Acceptance Speech for "Champion of Impact Award" of the “Kids Conquering Sickle Cell Disease Foundation.”