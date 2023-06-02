ABM Announces Shuttle Transportation Expansion and New Bus Fleet Electrification Project at Tampa International Airport

Partnership renewal will expand the airport’s shuttle fleet electrification and extends employee shuttle management through 2028

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management today announced a multi-year extension of its long-standing relationship with Tampa International Airport (TPA). Through this extended partnership, ABM will continue its decade-long support of TPA’s employee shuttle service, including the expansion of the airport’s electric vehicle (EV) shuttle fleet with the addition of four new electric buses. ABM also manages customer parking services at TPA.



With more than 23 million passengers per year, equating to more than 60,000 travelers per day, TPA is among the top 30 largest airports in the country. These figures, and similarly increasing traveler rates across other leading airports, validate that the aviation industry is seeing a return to normalcy as passenger volumes reach pre-pandemic levels. As a result of these heightened numbers, parking and transportation infrastructure at airports also are experiencing a rise in demand. To meet this escalating need, TPA relies on ABM’s expertise as one of the nation’s largest parking and transportation management providers, which includes supporting over 2,000 client parking locations and shuttling more than 4.5 million passengers daily.

“From the airport employee to the traveling customer, our focus remains centered on delivering an outstanding experience for all those we serve across TPA,” said Larry DeLuca, Vice President, Aviation Landside Services Central, ABM. “We are particularly excited to support the continued adoption of electrification at TPA. Through this expansion of the airport’s shuttle fleet electrification, ABM and TPA are helping lead the aviation industry to a more electrified, forward-thinking and sustainable future.”

This partnership reflects ABM’s innovation and expansion as a national leader in eMobility infrastructure solutions, while also fitting seamlessly into TPA’s sustainability commitment to design and implement programs that are economically wise and environmentally and socially responsible. As ABM continues to bolster its presence in the eMobility and EV sectors, including the company’s recent introduction of its Smart Parking solution ABMVantage and the growth of its EV charging infrastructure portfolio, supporting electrification across parking and transportation fleets is a key area of focus.

For more information on ABM, please visit www.abm.com.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

ABM

Michael Valentino

michael.valentino@abm.com