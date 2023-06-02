Chad LaTour Launches LaTour Risk Solutions, a Division of Flood Risk Solutions, Inc. a Provider of Flood Solutions
There has never been a bigger need in our industry for solid solutions to the ever-growing threat of floods and other hard-to-place risks.”ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad LaTour, a proud veteran of the US Navy and a prominent expert in the flood insurance industry, has unveiled LaTour Risk Solutions, a specialized division of Flood Risk Solutions Inc. (FRS) headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL. LaTour Risk Solutions focuses on delivering tailored flood solutions, with a particular emphasis on commercial clients.
With an impressive track record of over two decades in the insurance industry, Chad LaTour has earned a reputation as a trusted educator and a skilled relationship builder in the realm of flood insurance and other challenging risk areas. LaTour Risk Solutions is the culmination of his passion for assisting agents and their clients in effectively managing flood risks and driving business growth.
The launch of LaTour Risk Solutions signifies a significant milestone for Chad LaTour and his dedicated team, as they strive to enhance their legacy of providing personalized, top-notch service to their clients. By combining their extensive expertise in flood insurance with an unwavering commitment to delivering the highest level of service, LaTour Risk Solutions is poised to make a resounding impact in the flood insurance industry.
"We are excited to partner with LaTour Risk Solutions and witness the establishment of this bespoke division of FRS," said Brendan Moeller, Co-Founder of Flood Risk Solutions Inc. "This new endeavor represents an incredible opportunity to further expand our reach and provide innovative flood solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. We wholeheartedly support Chad LaTour and his team in this exciting venture."
Chad LaTour, Founder and Managing Partner of LaTour Risk Solutions, emphasized the pressing need for robust solutions in the face of the escalating threat posed by floods and other challenging risks. He stated, "There has never been a bigger need in our industry for solid solutions to the ever-growing threat of floods and other hard-to-place risks. Our team is devoted to delivering personalized, high-quality service and offering innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of each client."
LaTour Risk Solutions is now open for business and eagerly anticipates collaborating with agents nationwide to provide the necessary support and insurance products for their success. For more information on how LaTour Risk Solutions can assist in managing and growing your business, please contact Chad LaTour at 941-226-4212 or at CL@floodsol.com.
About Flood Risk Solutions, Inc.:
Flood Risk Solutions is a leading provider of flood insurance solutions for commercial and residential risks throughout the United States. The company offers a comprehensive range of flood products, tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients and distributed through contracted partners. Leveraging its advanced technology platform, FRS integrates real-time flood model results for pricing and underwriting decisions, enabling partners to easily quote and bind risks through FRS's Partner Portal. With a primary goal of assisting partners in finding the best flood insurance solutions for their clients while maximizing revenue, FRS offers flood insurance products, including the National Flood Insurance Program and Enhancements.
