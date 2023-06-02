Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Two June Healthcare Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of the Aclaris management team will participate in two healthcare investor conferences in June.



Management will participate in a fireside chat during the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET, in New York, NY.

Additionally, management will be participating in a fireside chat during the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM PT/7:40 PM ET, in Dana Point, CA.

Webcasts of the fireside chats may be accessed through the “Events” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Robert A. Doody Jr.

Vice President, Investor Relations

484-639-7235

rdoody@aclaristx.com