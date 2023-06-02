Thai cosmetic company enters Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 2 -

HCM CITY — A Thai company, Sol Corporation International Company Ltd, has recently announced it will start distributing its products in the Vietnamese market.

Accordingly, the company’s products will be sold through Sol International Cosmeceutical Chemical Joint Stock Company (Sol Corporation Vietnam).

To distribute different products, Sol Corporation Vietnam will have smaller branches such as Solcare Investment Trading Service Joint Stock Company and Sol Corporation Vietnam Academy for exclusive distribution of product lines of SOL Group Thailand; JSC Solhair and Academy for distribution of hair care product lines; Sol coffee production and trading joint stock company will distribute coffee products; Sol Skin & Academy Joint Stock Company will distribute skin care products; Sol Home Trading and Service Joint Stock Company specialises in distributing kitchen equipment and Sol Technology Communication

Khun Tip, general director of Sol Corporation International said that with 100 million people, Việt Nam is a fertile market for businesses trading in health care, beauty products an cosmetics.

“People in Southeast Asia love beauty, everyone does. Sol Corporation International has been very successful in Thailand. This time, we chose Vietnam because we saw great potential here,” she said.

In another development, Sol Corporation Vietnam signed a strategic co-operation agreement with partners including Bách Gia Trăm Họ Joint Stock Company, LĩnhNam Import-Export Trading Joint Stock Company, View up Global Group and New World Company Academy.

Sol Vietnam will connect and bring to Vietnamese consumers, especially women, products of scientific achievements that bring health, beauty and happiness, said Tracy Bui, CEO of Sol Corporation Vietnam. — VNS