Global Centrifugal Pumps Market is expected to be worth US$ 60 Billion at a CAGR of 6.2% by the forecast period 2033 end | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

With commercial & residential infrastructure at its peak, the global centrifugal pump market is expected to grow graciously in the forecast period. Europe holds a sizable market share on the back of the growing deployment of space cooling and heating systems along with setting up new power plants in the UK, France, Russia, Germany, and Italy.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The centrifugal pumps market is predicted to be valued at US$ 33 billion in 2023 and US$ 60 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the Centrifugal Pumps market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.2%. Significant growth opportunities lie in the growing demand for energy-efficient pumps. As sustainability becomes a top priority across industries, manufacturers are developing centrifugal pumps that minimize energy consumption without compromising performance.



An emerging trend is the integration of digitalization and IoT capabilities in centrifugal pumps. Smart pumps equipped with sensors and connectivity features offer real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote control capabilities. This not only enhances operational efficiency but also reduces downtime and maintenance costs.

The rising emphasis on water conservation and wastewater treatment presents untapped opportunities for centrifugal pump manufacturers. With increasing environmental regulations and the need for efficient water management, there is a growing demand for pumps specifically designed for water treatment processes. The market is witnessing a shift towards customization and modular design. Manufacturers are providing centrifugal pumps that can be easily tailored to meet specific requirements, enabling better adaptability across diverse applications.

Key Takeaways:

The Canadian centrifugal pumps market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4% during the forecast period.

Germany holds around 18% of the market share in Europe as of 2023.

Sales in the GCC countries are expected to contribute to over 44% of the centrifugal pumps market in the Middle East and Africa in 2023.

China is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of over 6% in the next decade.

The industrial sector dominates the market, representing nearly 60% of the total market share in 2023.

By 2033, the multi-stage pump segment is estimated to account for over 55% of the market.

How Key Players are revolutionizing this market?

Key players in the centrifugal pump market are revolutionizing manufacturing through various strategies and innovations. They are investing in research and development to enhance pump efficiency, durability, and performance. Advanced materials like composites and alloys are being used to improve pump components, reducing maintenance and operating costs.

Players are incorporating smart technologies such as IoT and AI to enable remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and energy optimization. Automation and robotics are streamlining the production process, improving productivity and reducing human errors. There is a growing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices, including the use of eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient processes, reducing environmental impact. Overall, these advancements are driving the evolution of the centrifugal pumps market and providing improved solutions for various industries.

Competitive Landscape:

Ebara Corporation, Xylem Inc., Sulzer AG, Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos, Wier Group, KSB Group, Shakti Pump, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.,WILO SE, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., DESMI A/S, WPIL Limited, HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH, Klaus Union GmbH & Co. KG , Ruhrpumpen Group, HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH, CP Pumpen AG, Toyo Denki Industrial Co. Ltd., Speck Pumpen Walter Speck GmbH & Co. KG.

Product Portfolio:

Ebara Corporation offers a diverse product portfolio including pumps, compressors, turbines, and environmental equipment, catering to various industries such as water supply, wastewater treatment, and energy.

Xylem Inc. specializes in providing innovative water solutions, offering a wide range of products such as pumps, filters, and treatment systems, aimed at addressing water challenges faced by communities, industries, and commercial sectors.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the centrifugal pumps market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the centrifugal pumps market, the report is segmented on the basis of product type (single-stage pump, multi-stage pump, axial & mixed flow pump, submersible pump, and sealless & circular pump), and application type (industrial centrifugal pumps, agricultural centrifugal pumps and domestic centrifugal pumps), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled:

By Product Type:

Single Stage Pump Small Medium High

Multi-Stage Pump Small Medium High

Axial & Mixed Flow Pump Small Medium High

Submersible Pump Small Medium High

Seal Less & Circular Pump Small Medium High



By Application Type:

Industrial Centrifugal Pumps Oil & Gas Chemical Water & Wastewater Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical Power Others

Agricultural Centrifugal Pumps

Domestic Centrifugal Pumps

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Application Type

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Application Type, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Application Type, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Application Type, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Application Type, 2023 to 2033

