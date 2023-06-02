Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market : Estimated to Observe Significant Growth to Reach $2,802.6 million by 2026

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market is a growing market that involves the use of implanted neurostimulation devices for the treatment of neurological and movement disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, and dystonia, among others. This market includes a variety of companies that offer DBS products and services, such as medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers.

The global deep brain stimulation devices market was valued at $881.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,802.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.5%.

The types of DBS devices available on the market include rechargeable and non-rechargeable devices, as well as directional and non-directional electrodes. These devices can be used to provide targeted stimulation to specific areas of the brain, improving symptoms and quality of life for patients with neurological and movement disorders.

With the growing prevalence of neurological disorders and the need for effective treatment options, the DBS devices market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, adoption of technologically advanced products, and aging population drive the brain stimulation devices market as they are more susceptible to neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and chronic pain. Increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as depression and chronic pain, increase in the number of neurological disorders and investment in neurological R&D are the factors driving the growth of the global deep brain stimulation devices market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝:

The Parkinson’s disease segment captured the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain this lead during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in the prevalence of Parkinson’s worldwide.

According to end-user, the hospital segment holds the highest deep brain stimulation device market share in 2018. In addition, this segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, as the number has increased. Hospitals around the world. Furthermore, neurological disorders are diagnosed and treated by professional neurologists using advanced equipment, which are available in specialized hospitals.

North America accounted for the major share of the deep brain stimulation devices market size and is expected to continue this trend, owing to higher number of R&D activities, presence of skilled technicians, and wide availability of technologically advanced deep brain stimulation devices. Moreover, surge in prevalence of various neurological disorders is another factor that boost the deep brain stimulation devices market in the region.

𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA,

• Boston Scientific Corporation,

• Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.,

• Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.,

• Medtronic plc,

• NeuroPace Inc.,

• Nevro Corporation,

• Neuronetics Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global deep brain stimulation devices market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The deep brain stimulation devices market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

• The deep brain stimulation devices market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the deep brain stimulation devices industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

