Prime Minister extends greetings on Lord Buddha's birthday

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers on the occasion of Lord Buddha's 2567th birthday (Vesak day), while visiting Quán Sứ Pagoda, the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), in Hà Nội on Friday.

The Government leader highlighted Buddhism’s companionship with Việt Nam over the past nearly 2,000 years, saying the religion has played an important part in the spiritual and cultural life of Vietnamese people.

Buddhism has significantly contributed to national construction and defence, he said, adding that Buddhist activities have been reformed over the past years, receiving a warm response from followers and people.

The PM also lauded Buddhism’s material and spiritual contributions to the COVID-19 combat, as well as post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development.

Through the organisation of UN Day of Vesak three times, the VBS has importantly contributed to the development of Buddhism globally, improving the position and role of Việt Nam's Buddhism, and promoting the image of Việt Nam and its people to international friends.

Chính used the occasion to thank the VBS, monks, nuns and followers both at home and aboard for their contributions to the country.

The leader affirmed the Party’s and the State’s consistent policy of respecting and ensuring the right to freedom of belief and religion, and suggested the VBS carry forward the tradition of solidarity, encourage monks, nuns and followers to follow guidelines of the Party, and policies and laws of the State, join patriotic emulation movements, and play a more active role in charitable, humanitarian and social welfare activities.

For his part, Most Venerable Thích Thiện Nhơn, President of VBS’s Executive Council, said under the leadership of the Party, State, Government, Việt Nam Fatherland Front, ministries and agencies, Lord Buddha's 2567th birthday has been celebrated nationwide, testifying to religious freedom in a peaceful and united country.

Buddhism always accompanies the nation, he affirmed, informing that the VBS earmarks more than VNĐ2 trillion (US$85.21 million) each year to social welfare and charity.

He called for further support from the Party and State for the practice of Buddhist followers, and pledged that the VBS will continue guiding monks, nuns and followers across the country to observe the Party’s guidelines, the State’s policies, and the VBS’s chapter, thus contributing to national construction and defence. VNS