U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market May See A Big Move By 2030

Increase in number of women participating in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market.

Increase in number of women participating in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. Increase in number of women participating in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. On the other hand, government initiatives to promote breastfeeding impede the growth to some extent.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11214

Physician recommends infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk. As many working mothers resume their jobs shortly after giving birth, infant formula serves as a healthy and nutritious alternative that can be fed at convenience. Thus, increase in participation of women in labor force has led to rise in preference for infant formula for their babies. This acts as a key driving force of the baby infant formula market in the U.S. Furthermore, high nutrition contents in baby infant formula, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income are expected to propel the market growth during the U.S. baby infant formula market forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The key players studied in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods Amba, Aussie Bubs, Bobbie, Campbell Soups Company, Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone Sa, D-Signstore, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, Hipp Gmbh & Co. Vertrieb Kg, Holle Baby Food Ag, Kabrita Usa, Nature’s One, Llc, Nestle S.A, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, And The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (176 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f5db5bccbb9fdf1ddaed6e905b823111

In 2020, the infant milk segment garnered the largest share, and is likely to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that infant milk contains vitamins and nutrients, such as iron that can help prevent anemia. Some types of infant formulas are supplemented with a probiotic bacteria called Bifidobacterium lactis, which helps to prevent diarrhea, ease colic, and lower the risk of food allergies.

Furthermore, infant milk contains nutrients, minerals, and vitamins necessary for the development and growth of the baby. Moreover, launch activities and promotion of the infant formula in the U.S. have led to high penetration of infant formula.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

-> In 2020, the infant milk is segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. baby infant formula market, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

-> The carbohydrate segment is generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

-> The vitamins segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030.

-> The hypermarkets segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

-> The pharmacy/medical store distribution channel acquired prominent U.S baby infant formula market share in 2020, and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6%.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11214

Based on ingredients, the carbohydrate segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The vitamins segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.2% throughout the forecast period.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-baby-infant-formula-market

Baby Drinks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-drinks-market

Canada Baby Food Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-baby-food-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.