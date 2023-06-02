Global Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market to Flourish at 7% CAGR, Crossing US$ 82.8 Billion by 2030: TMR Report

Increasing prevalence of respiratory infections and advancement in biopharmaceuticals and development of novel therapies for respiratory viral infections drive the respiratory virus infection drugs market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global respiratory virus infection drugs market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of nearly 7% from 2022 to 2030. As per the report published by TMR, the global respiratory virus infection drugs market is expected to exceed a value of US$ 82.8 billion by 2030. The market was valued at over US$ 38.6 billion in 2019.



The market size is expected to continue expanding with the ongoing focus on respiratory health and the need for antiviral therapies. Respiratory viral infections are caused by viruses that primarily affect the respiratory system, including the common cold, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory viral infection across the globe and increasing demand for higher therapeutics are expected to propel the respiratory viral infections drug market during the forecast period. Increasing focus on personalized medicine and advances in molecular diagnostics and genomic profiling are expected to boost the respiratory virus infection drugs market

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the respiratory virus infection drugs market is forecast to reach US$ 50.9 billion

Based on infection type, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection segment is expected to account for the highest market share in 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment remains the most favored medical setting in the market

North America is projected to be the lucrative market for respiratory virus infection drugs market

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

The increasing healthcare expenditure and growing technological advancement in healthcare settings and increased awareness to drive the market growth during the forecast period

The global respiratory virus infection drugs market has witnessed substantial growth due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory viral infections and the demand for effective treatment options.

Increasing demand for combination therapy as the number of patients with combination therapy has increased, this offers an opportunity for market expansion.

Technological innovation and an increase in research & development activities and advancements in the formulation of high therapeutics treatment products accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the respiratory virus infection drugs market due to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and robust research and development activities. The United States is a key market in this region, contributing to a significant share of the market due to the high prevalence of respiratory infections. In recent years, there has been an increased focus on developing antiviral drugs and vaccines for respiratory viruses, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the respiratory virus infection drugs market due to factors such as a large population, increasing awareness about respiratory health, and improving healthcare infrastructure. Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea have substantial market potential. In recent years, there has been a rising focus on research and development activities related to respiratory virus infections, particularly with the emergence of novel viruses like SARS-CoV-2.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global respiratory virus infection drugs market report:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

Cipla, Inc.

CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Orion Corporation

The key respiratory virus infection drugs market players are engaged in regulatory approvals, the launch of new products, and new and strategic collaborations. Some specific developments are as follows:

AstraZeneca is a global pharmaceutical company that has been actively involved in respiratory research and development. They have worked on the development of antiviral drugs and vaccines for various respiratory viruses, including influenza.

GSK is a major pharmaceutical company with a focus on respiratory diseases. They have been involved in the development of vaccines and antiviral drugs for respiratory viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market: Key Segments

Drug Type

Antibiotics

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Cough Suppressants

Nasal Decongestants

Others



Infection Type

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection

Influenza Virus Infection

Parainfluenza Virus Infection

Adenovirus Infection

Rhinovirus Infection

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Mode of Purchase

Prescription-based Drugs

Over-the-counter Drugs

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Clinics

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



