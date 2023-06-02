Dr. Ching Ping Lee of Mola Wins Globee® Bronze 2023 CTO of the Year Awards
I’m proud to win the Globee and be recognized as an industry player. Behind this distinguished success are our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focussed.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Dr. Ching Pee Lee a winner in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology. Dr. Lee was nominated for the Chief Technology Officer of the Year Award and became a Bronze Globee® Winner.
— Dr. Ching Ping Lee
2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology Winners are global Tech Professionals from all over the world.
Globee® Awards celebrate the achievements of leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year’s most outstanding initiatives and achievements. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations, private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide and from every industry are eligible to participate.
Mola is a streaming platform with the majority of its subscribers from Indonesia. Mola has been one of the pioneers in the streaming industry in South East Asia.
“I’m proud to win the Globee and be recognized as an industry player. Behind this distinguished success are our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focussed. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers.” Commented Dr. CP Lee.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices worldwide participated, and their average scores and inputs determined the 2023 award winners.
See the complete list of 2023 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners/
