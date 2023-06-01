UZBEKISTAN, June 1 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of building a comprehensive partnership with the Republic of Korea

On June 1, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation from the Republic of Korea led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin, who arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

Current issues of further strengthening friendship and a special strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and South Korea, building comprehensive cooperation, primarily in trade, economic, investment, financial, and technical fields, were discussed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin conveyed to the Leader of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.

The deep historical ties, similar mentality, traditions, and moral values of the two friendly peoples were emphasized during the conversation.

The importance of continuing the traditionally close and constructive political dialogue, and mutual support within the framework of international organizations, including the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, was emphasized.

Current issues on the international and regional agenda were also considered.

The President of Uzbekistan dwelled separately on the issues of bilateral economic cooperation.

Last year, trade between Uzbekistan and South Korea increased by 24 percent. The volume of assimilated investments of Korean companies exceeds 7 billion dollars.

The portfolio of promising projects with a total value of over $5 billion covers green energy, digital technologies, mechanical engineering, chemical industry, electrical and textile industries, infrastructure development, urban planning, and many others.

Interest was noted in strengthening cooperation with leading South Korean companies, which are Uzbekistan's essential investment and technology partners.

The need was noted for accelerating the implementation of socially significant, strategic projects for constructing an adult multidisciplinary hospital of the fourth level, an oncological clinic, a pharmaceutical cluster, and a medical university.

Among the priorities are the creation of an innovative semiconductor cluster and the developing of the Center for Rare Metals and Alloys.

Particular attention was paid to further supporting the large Korean diaspora in Uzbekistan, which celebrated the 85th anniversary of living in Uzbekistan last year, including the expansion of the House of Korean Culture and Art activities in Tashkent.

Source: UzA