Dermocosmetics Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030 | Hospital segment exceed fastest CAGR of 11.6%

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dermocosmetics market generated $51.10 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $130.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Copy of Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11495

Increase in the standard of living, rise in disposable income, surge in awareness among consumers towards appearance, rise in internet penetration, and growth in the popularity of online shopping are expected to drive the growth of the global dermocosmetics market. Closure of manufacturing facilities, reduced workforce, and adverse supply chain disruptions had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global dermocosmetics market based on product, treatment, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Based on product, the skin care segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The haircare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the skin segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hair segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the pharmacy and retail stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11495

Based on end-user, the clinics, medical spas, and salons segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hospital segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analysed in the global dermocosmetics market report include AbbVie, L'Oréal, Beiersdorf, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Estée Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GALDERMA, Procter & Gamble,Shiseido Company, and ZO Skin Health Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global dermocosmetics market. These market players have made remarkable use of numerous strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry, and to establish a competitive edge in the market. The report assists in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.