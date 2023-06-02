Leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan meet Charles Michel, Olaf Sholz and Emmanuel Macron in Moldova  

European Council President Charles Michel met with Azerbaijani President Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the margins of the European Political Community summit on 1 June. The summit was held at Mimi Castle, in Bulboaca, 35 km from Chisinau.

“We had the opportunity to address all the topics that we discussed in Brussels in May – connectivity, security and rights, the border delimitation, the peace treaty,” said Charles Michel after the meeting, adding that his meeting was “a good preparation” for the next meeting that will take place in Brussels on 21 July.

He also announced that he intends to invite President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, Chancellor Scholz, and President Macron to meet again in the margins of the next meeting of the European Political Community that will take place in Spain.

“It means that we will do everything on the EU side in order to help, to provide assistance, to make more progress in the direction of normalisation of the relations,” concluded Charles Michel.

