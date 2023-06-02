Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass- Occupied Dwelling/ Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2002591

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06/01/23, 2243 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass- Occupied Dwelling/ Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Gifford Mccullum

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon

 

VICTIM: Steven Gentzel

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/02/23 at approximately 2243 hours VSP dispatch received a call from Steven Gentzel advising Gifford Mccullum was trying to get into his apartment. Upon further investigation Gifford was arrested for the accused charges of Unlawful Trespass- Occupied Dwelling and Disorderly Conduct.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/2/2023 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: 200

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

