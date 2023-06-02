Royalton Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass- Occupied Dwelling/ Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2002591
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/01/23, 2243 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass- Occupied Dwelling/ Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Gifford Mccullum
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon
VICTIM: Steven Gentzel
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/02/23 at approximately 2243 hours VSP dispatch received a call from Steven Gentzel advising Gifford Mccullum was trying to get into his apartment. Upon further investigation Gifford was arrested for the accused charges of Unlawful Trespass- Occupied Dwelling and Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/2/2023 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: 200
MUG SHOT: Attached