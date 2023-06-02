The 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum Releases Two Reports: Macao as a China-PSCs Platform Plays a Significant Role in the Construction of the “Belt and Road” Initiative

MACAU, June 2 - The 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) released The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index Report (2023) and the Report on Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index and Macao’s Achievements in Belt and Road Initiative (2023) today (1 June). Macao has fulfilled its function in the construction of the “Belt and Road” Initiative (BRI), realising the development of the “Five Focuses” and further promoting BRI co-operation.

Indices increasing continually with a positive outlook on infrastructures in participating countries, and green development and livelihood projects are on track

The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index Report (2023) shows a general upward trend in infrastructure development in countries participating in the collaborative development of the BRI, in which the Southeast Asia index score is the highest amongst all. Moreover, private capital boosts the financing for transport and energy infrastructure, with infrastructure demand leading the way. The participating countries are committed to promoting green development and sustainable infrastructure. In addition, infrastructure for people’s livelihoods and “small but beautiful” infrastructure projects are also advancing rapidly. The report made four recommendations, including strengthening government-to-government co-operation, deepening global financial co-operation, enhancing the capacity for quality development and raising the awareness of risk prevention and control.

The continual increase in the infrastructure development index for Portuguese-speaking countries indicates Macao’s participation in the BRI

The first-ever stand-alone Report on Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index and Macao’s Achievements in Belt and Road Initiative (2023) was released this year. It shows how the infrastructure development index scores of Portuguese-speaking countries have increased significantly for three consecutive years, with a noticeable increase in the overall index in 2023 compared to 2022. Among these, Brazil, Angola, and Mozambique ranked in the top three. The development passions sub-index of Portuguese-speaking countries continued to grow for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, international contractors are more enthusiastic about participating in infrastructure projects in countries such as Mozambique and Angola, and there are private parties who are interested in the market dynamics in countries such as Brazil and Portugal and in funnelling private capital there. Furthermore, the report emphasises Macao’s participation has been further enhanced in the building of the BRI.

The report also puts forward development proposals for the Macao SAR to participate in the BRI’s development in a high-quality manner, including strengthening government-to-government collaboration to facilitate the steady recovery of co-operation on the BRI infrastructure; deepening global financial co-operation to improve financial services for BRI infrastructure; enhancing the capacity for quality development to seize opportunities enabled by the development of BRI infrastructure; and raising awareness of risk prevention and control to attach importance to the role of credit insurance.

Adjustment of sample countries to improve accuracy, validity and continuity of the indices

This year, the samples of the Index study have been adjusted, which is based on a sample of 76 countries selected out of 143 non-Portuguese-speaking countries that are co-builders of the BRI. Therefore, the selection optimised and reflected the regional distribution of the sample countries and improved the accuracy and validity of the index.

In addition, a 43% overlap was achieved between the 76 newly selected sample countries and the original sample countries, and a correspondence mapping was established to maintain the continuity of the index results.

The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index Report (2023) and the Report on Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index and Macao’s Achievements in Belt and Road Initiative (2023) can be viewed and downloaded at www.chinca.org and www.ipim.gov.mo.