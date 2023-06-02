The President of Turkmenistan received the OSCE Secretary General

On June 1, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Helga Schmid.

At the beginning of the meeting, the OSCE Secretary General, noting the high interest of the OSCE in the further development of relations with Turkmenistan, presented President Serdar Berdimuhamedov with a certificate on the accession of the city of Arkadag to the project “Development of sustainable, green, climate-friendly cities with innovative solutions in the region of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe" and the "EcoPorts" certificate awarded to the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi.

The head of state stressed that Turkmenistan, in order to ensure peace and sustainable development in the regional and global dimensions, advocates active international cooperation, and also attaches particular importance to the coordination of efforts in this area within the OSCE.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated Helga Schmid on the opening of the new premises of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, expressing gratitude for the award of the above certificates. It was emphasized that this fact is a confirmation of the successful combination of efforts in the field of ecology, focused on specific results.

During the meeting, it was noted that relations between Turkmenistan and the OSCE are fruitful. Consistent work is being carried out based on joint cooperation programs developed annually by the Government of Turkmenistan and the headquarters of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat.

The subject of special attention was the topic of international politics and security, which takes an important place on the agenda of bilateral partnership.

The significance of the International Conference “The role of neutral states in strengthening security, stability and dialogue in the OSCE region”, held in Ashgabat, organized by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, became a successful example of the fact that bilateral cooperation is complemented by parliamentary relations, was noted.

It was further stated that ensuring efficient and sustainable transit of international energy resources directly affects the well-being and prosperity of the entire region. Being a country rich in energy resources, Turkmenistan is taking targeted measures to ensure international energy security. In this context, the head of state stressed the expediency of carrying out targeted work within the framework of the OSCE to bring energy resources to the world market and transit, including political, financial, technological and environmental aspects.

During the meeting, the possibilities of developing cooperation in the transport and transit sector, in the field of improving the activities of democratic institutions, ensuring human rights and freedoms, gender equality, etc. were also discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan and the OSCE Secretary General expressed their confidence in the steady building up of a fruitful bilateral partnership.