Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the OSCE Secretary General

02/06/2023

On June 1, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Helga Schmid.

The head of the OSCE noted the interest of the organization in strengthening the dialogue with Turkmenistan, which pursues a constructive policy and makes a significant contribution to ensuring peace, security and stability in the regional and global dimensions.

Arkadag stressed that this visit is regarded as an important stage designed to promote the development of relations between Turkmenistan and the OSCE.

Reaffirming the importance of further consolidating efforts within the Organization, strengthening mutual understanding and trust between states, improving the economic and social conditions of people's lives, the role of the OSCE as an effective platform for political dialogue on a wide range of issues was emphasized.

It was stated that at present relations between our country and the Organization are developing on a program basis. In recent years, they have been supplemented by inter-parliamentary cooperation. In this regard, the successful holding by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the international conference "The role of neutral states in strengthening security, stability and dialogue in the OSCE region" was noted.

As emphasized, the security issues of the region occupy a special place on the agenda of cooperation. In this context, the commitment of Turkmenistan to further close partnership with the OSCE was expressed.

The need to implement measures to ensure the safe and reliable supply of energy resources to world markets, create conditions for sustainable economic development, increase transport potential, protect the environment, and plan the rational use of water resources was noted.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty noted that the presentation to the city of Arkadag of a certificate of accession to the project "Development of sustainable, green, climate-friendly cities with innovative solutions in the region of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe" and the certificate "EcoPorts" to the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi became evidence of effective activities of Turkmenistan and the OSCE in the field of ecology.

The parties stressed that in bilateral relations great importance is attached to the protection of human rights, the development of democracy and the strengthening of gender equality.

During the conversation, the importance of the construction of the city of Arkadag, which has modern amenities for comfortable living and working, and meets environmental standards, was also noted.