Povidone Iodine Market Major Companies, Growth Strategies and New Trends By 2032

Reports And Data

The global povidone iodine market size was USD 143.4 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period

rising awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits of using povidone iodine for wound care and surgical site infections. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of povidone iodine market on a global scale amounted to USD 143.4 million in 2021, and it is projected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue can be primarily attributed to various factors, including the escalating prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising demand for skin disinfectants, and the increasing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the advantages of utilizing povidone iodine in wound care and for preventing surgical site infections.

Povidone iodine is a chemical compound comprising iodine and povidone, widely utilized as an antiseptic for the prevention and treatment of infections in wounds, as well as for disinfecting surgical instruments. The surging demand for povidone iodine can be attributed to its efficacy in combating a diverse array of microorganisms, encompassing bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa. Furthermore, the upsurge in the prevalence of infectious diseases like COVID-19 has bolstered the demand for povidone iodine-based products, primarily for disinfection purposes.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6497

Povidone Iodine Market Segments:

The Povidone Iodine market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, as indicated by the market data provided. The market size value in 2022 was recorded at USD 143.4 million. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to reach a revenue forecast of USD 281.91 million by 2032.

The estimation for this market is based on the historical data from 2020-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2032. The quantitative units used to measure the market performance are in USD million, reflecting the revenue generated by the market players.

The Povidone Iodine market report covers various aspects to provide a comprehensive understanding of the industry landscape. It includes a revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends shaping the market. The report also delves into different segments to provide a detailed analysis.

In terms of Form Outlook, the Povidone Iodine market can be categorized into two main forms: Powder and Solution. Both forms have their specific applications and usage in various industries.

The Application Outlook segment further explores the diverse uses of Povidone Iodine. It includes Skin Sterilization, Instrument Sterilization, Wound Care, Oral Care, and Others. These applications highlight the versatility and wide range of applications for Povidone Iodine in the healthcare and medical sectors.

The regional scope of the Povidone Iodine market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. This indicates that the market analysis and forecast cover these regions, taking into account the specific factors and dynamics that influence the demand and growth of Povidone Iodine in each region.

In conclusion, the Povidone Iodine market is poised for steady growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing awareness of hygiene and healthcare, rising demand for sterilization and wound care products, and advancements in medical and healthcare technologies. The market report provides valuable insights into the market's performance, segmentation, and regional dynamics, assisting stakeholders and industry players in making informed decisions.

Inquiry Before buying: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/6497

Povidone Iodine Market Strategic Developments:

• In 2020, BASF SE announced the expansion of its production capacity for povidone iodine in Europe. The expansion was aimed at meeting the increasing demand for povidone iodine in the region and strengthening BASF's position in the market.

• In 2020, Molnlycke Health Care AB acquired a wound care product portfolio from Crawford Healthcare Ltd. The portfolio included povidone iodine-based products and was aimed at expanding Molnlycke's wound care business and strengthening its product portfolio.

• In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of Brammer Bio, a leading cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Thermo Fisher's capabilities in the cell and gene therapy market and strengthening its position in the povidone iodine market.

• In 2019, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced a strategic partnership with Procter & Gamble for the distribution of its povidone iodine-based products in China. The partnership was aimed at expanding Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals' market presence in China and strengthening its position in the Povidone Iodine market.

Povidone Iodine Market Competitive landscape:

The global povidone iodine market is characterized by intense competition among several major companies vying for market dominance. While the market includes a mix of large, medium-sized, and small players, a few key industry leaders have emerged. These prominent players shape the competitive landscape and play a significant role in driving the market forward.

Among the major companies operating in the povidone iodine market, BASF SE holds a prominent position. Known for its expertise in the chemical industry, BASF SE is a key player in the development and production of povidone iodine products. Their commitment to innovation and high-quality solutions has contributed to their success in the market.

Another notable player in the povidone iodine market is Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd. With a focus on pharmaceuticals, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals has established a strong presence in the market. They specialize in the manufacturing and distribution of povidone iodine products, catering to the healthcare and medical sectors.

Glide Chem Pvt. Ltd. is also a significant player in the povidone iodine market. Their comprehensive range of povidone iodine solutions and commitment to customer satisfaction have positioned them as a reliable and preferred supplier in the industry.

JodasExpoim is another key player contributing to the competitiveness of the povidone iodine market. With their extensive experience and expertise in the field, they offer a wide range of povidone iodine products that cater to diverse applications in healthcare and sterilization.

Medline Industries, Inc. is a renowned company that operates in multiple segments of the healthcare industry, including povidone iodine. Their extensive product portfolio, strong distribution network, and focus on innovation have bolstered their market presence.

Molnlycke Health Care AB, SamratPharmachem Ltd., Sino Pharmaceutical Equipment Development (Liaoyang) Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zen Chemicals are also notable players in the povidone iodine market, contributing to its competitive landscape.

The presence of these major companies, along with several other players, fosters healthy competition and drives continuous advancements in the povidone iodine market. Their collective efforts to provide high-quality products, develop innovative solutions, and expand their market reach contribute to the overall growth and development of the industry.

Browse More Reports:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/epichlorohydrin-ech-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chemical-tanker-shipping-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/methanol-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/recycled-polyethylene-terephthalate-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/monopropylene-glycol-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethylene-dichloride-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethylene-vinyl-acetate-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.