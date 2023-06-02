Berlin Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious conduct / unlawful trespass / Interference with emergency services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003107
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-299-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/01/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jug Brook Rd. Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious conduct, unlawful trespass of an occupied dwelling, and Interference with emergency services
ACCUSED: Calvin Lamphere
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/30/2023 the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Cabot, VT for a disturbance. Upon arrival Troopers determined that Calvin Lamphere had unlawfully entered the victim's residence, committed lewd and lascivious acts, and interfered with the victim's ability to call for emergency services. Lamphere was not on scene when Troopers arrived. Troopers located Lamphere on 6/1/23 where he was arrested and subsequently processed. Lamphere was cited to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/2/2023 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Washington county
