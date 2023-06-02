Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious conduct / unlawful trespass / Interference with emergency services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3003107

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Adam Roaldi                          

STATION:  Berlin Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-299-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/01/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jug Brook Rd. Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious conduct, unlawful trespass of an occupied dwelling, and Interference with emergency services

 

ACCUSED:   Calvin Lamphere                                            

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/30/2023 the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Cabot, VT for a disturbance.  Upon arrival Troopers determined that Calvin Lamphere had unlawfully entered the victim's residence, committed lewd and lascivious acts, and interfered with the victim's ability to call for emergency services.  Lamphere was not on scene when Troopers arrived.  Troopers located Lamphere on 6/1/23 where he was arrested and subsequently processed.  Lamphere was cited to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  6/2/2023 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Washington county  

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

