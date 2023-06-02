Long Read Sequencing Market : Surging Demand to Propel Growth to reach $4.5 billion by 2031

Long Read Sequencing Market

The global long read sequencing market was valued at $603.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Long Read Sequencing Market was estimated at $603.5 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $4.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The long-read sequencing market refers to the segment of the genomics industry that focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies and services for DNA sequencing with longer read lengths. Long-read sequencing techniques allow for the accurate sequencing of longer stretches of DNA, enabling researchers to obtain more comprehensive and detailed genomic information. This market encompasses various sequencing platforms, consumables, and services that support long-read DNA sequencing.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Disrupted supply chains, restricted sales operations, and distorted marketing efforts hindered the shipping and delivery of products to customers. Consequently, many companies experienced a sharp decline in the sales of their sequencing consumables and instrument services, especially during the initial period, thus impacting the global long road sequencing market negatively.

However, as the countries eased restrictions gradually, the market for long read sequencing got back on track at a quick pace.

The global long read sequencing market is analyzed across application, techniques, product, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

The research applications segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global long read sequencing market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The clinical applications segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.

The consumables segment held around half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in instruments and services.

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The academic and government research institutes segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.5% throughout the forecast period.

The market across North America generated nearly half of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global long read sequencing market report include BaseClear BV, Grandomics, Cantata Bio, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., The Genome Transcription Facility of Bordeaux, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., MicrobesNG, Novogene, Illumina, Inc. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences Inc., St Vincent's Hospital Australia, Takara Holdings Inc., Future Genomics Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Element Biosciences. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

•On the basis of technique, the single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT) segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

•On the basis of product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

•On the basis of application, the research application segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

•Depending on end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

•Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR 25.3% during the forecast period.

