Global Catamarans Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.62% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Catamarans Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Catamarans Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s catamarans market forecast, the catamarans market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 1.81 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.62 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global catamarans industry is due to increased cruising. Europe region is expected to hold the largest catamarans market share. Major catamarans companies include African Cats B V, Voyage Yachts, Bavaria Yachtbau, Catana Group, Seawind Group Holdings Pty Ltd.

Catamarans Market Segments

● By Product: Sailing Catamarans, Powered Catamarans

● By Size: Small (below 15m), Medium(15m-30m), Large (above 30m)

● By Application: Leisure, Commercial, Defense, Others

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A catamaran refers to a type of boat with two parallel hulls connected by a deck or bridge, providing excellent stability and speed on the water. They are used for sports and recreation activities.

