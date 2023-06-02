Xiao-I Announces Plans for a Joint-Lab and Technical Cooperation with Hebei Academy of Sciences
Xiao-I Marking Its Leadership Position In Cognitive Intelligence Industry
Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI)SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) (“Xiao-I” or the “Company”), the pioneering Chinese artificial intelligence (“AI”) company listed on the U.S. stock exchange, announced its intention to launch a joint lab in cooperation with the Hebei Academy of Sciences to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence in China. The announcement is part of Xiao-I’s stated commitment to lead the cognitive intelligence industry by collaborating with tier-1 universities and research institutes such as Peking University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and East China Normal University.
“We are currently in the realization period in regards to AI,” stated Yuan Hui, Chairman and CEO of Xiao-I. “Coming up next would be the golden era for AI’s growth and innovation”. Based on numerous forecasts, global revenue for the AI industry is expected to surpass the $500 billion mark in 2023, with rapid growth anticipated over the next five years.
As the leading company in cognitive intelligence, Xiao-I has invested deeply in research and development ("R&D”) since its founding. The Company currently has four R&D centers in Shanghai, Guiyang, Nanjing, and Hong Kong, with over 280 in-house developers, and 20 world famous AI and domain experts in its advisory partnership database that help co-develop Xiao-I’s cognitive AI technology.
As an expert in the AI industry, Xiao-I led the first international standard for AI Affective Computing in 2017 and participated in the establishment of four national Chinese standards and five group standards. In 2019, Xiao-I was honored with the prestigious 9th Wu Wenjun Artificial Intelligence Science and Technology Progress Award, which is China’s most influential award for intelligent science and technology.
The algorithm is one of the core elements in developing AI. Bolstered by over 20 years of cognitive intelligence research and development expertise, Xiao-I focuses on six core technologies for the algorithm.
● Natural Language Processing is at the forefront, which is comprised of multilingual natural language processing capability with completely independent intellectual property rights.
● Speech Processing builds the smart IVR with the hybrid architecture of Time-delay Neural Network (TDNN), Deep Feedforward Sequential Memory Networks (DFSMN), and Attention.
● Computer Vision maintains capabilities for facial recognition, multi-object tracking, body tracking, and gesture recognition.
● Machine Learning can be applied in basic fields such as natural language processing, speech processing, image recognition and analysis with various machine learning methods, such as deep learning, reinforcement learning, active learning, transfer learning, and GAN.
● Affective Computing for multi-modal emotion recognition in texts, voice, and vision, etc.
● Data Intelligence and Hyper Automation can assist or relieve people from repetitive, mundane tasks.
With these six core technologies, Xiao-I has partnered with nearly 1,000 enterprise customers, including leading banks and consumer industrial companies, to develop cognitive intelligence-based services. These include "AI Customer Service" and intelligent knowledge management systems. With the help of smart service, for example, the “Smart Bank” covers a range of application scenarios, including customer service, collection, marketing, and callbacks for company call centers. Additionally, Xiao-I’s smart system empowers companies to provide their customers with 24/7 professional support across appointment deliveries, appointment installations, appointment repairs, product maintenance, and online consultation, among many other services.
About Xiao-I Corporation
Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.
After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.
