Pediatric Radiology Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Predicted Worth of USD 8.8 Billion by 2031

Pediatric Radiology Market

The Global Pediatric Radiology market generated $5.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pediatric Radiology market generated $5.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The pediatric radiology market refers to the medical imaging services, equipment, and technologies specifically tailored for the diagnosis and treatment of pediatric patients. It focuses on imaging modalities and techniques that are safe, effective, and appropriate for children of various age groups. The market encompasses a range of imaging procedures, including X-rays, ultrasounds, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear medicine.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant decline in the growth of the global pediatric radiology market, due to the implementation of lockdown in many countries.

The pharmaceutical industry faced challenges to focus on R&D activities, including the development of pediatric radiology. The entire healthcare industry focused on life-saving and COVID-19-related products during the pandemic.

There were delays in product approvals and launches which further restricted the expansion of the market. Furthermore, most of the clinical trials were postponed to avoid the spread of infections, which slowed down the drug development process

.

However, the market is gradually recovering in the post-pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global pediatric radiology market based on type, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. However, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global pediatric radiology market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the ultrasound segment.

Based on application, the cardiology segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. However, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global pediatric radiology market and would rule the roost through 2031. The report also provides an analysis of oncology, orthopedics, and other segments.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global pediatric radiology market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the specialized clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global pediatric radiology market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global pediatric radiology market analyzed in the research include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Medical Systems, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., AgfaHealthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., Hitachi Healthcare, Medtronic Plc., Canon Medical System, Siemens AG, and Canon Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global pediatric radiology market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

