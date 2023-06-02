Ambulatory Polysomnography (PSG) Systems Market Size Worth USD 570.7 Million by 2031 | CAGR of 6.0%

Ambulatory Polysomnography (Psg) Systems Market

The expansion of the Industry is heavily influenced by the incidence of various sleep disorders, which creates attractive prospects for market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ambulatory Polysomnography (PSG) Systems Market by Product (Up to 12 Channel PSG Systems, Up to 24 Channel PSG Systems, Up to 32 Channel PSG Systems, and Above 32 Channel PSG Systems), Application (Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy, Chronic Insomnia, and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Sleep Laboratories, and Home Care Settings), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market generated USD 327 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 570.7 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐏𝐒𝐆) 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Improvements in technology in the sleep care industry might be regarded as a driving force in the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market. The market is continuously expanding as a result of several breakthrough technologies, such as portable devices, smartphone applications, telemedicine, and so on. Wireless and portable polysomnography systems, such as Nox Medical's Nox A1s PSG, have profited from R&D. Wireless capabilities provide patients with a sense of independence by allowing them to move freely throughout the night while being diagnosed. This will have a positive impact on the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐏𝐒𝐆) 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Nox Medical

• Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG.

• Neurosoft

• Cadwell Industries Inc.

• SOMNOmedics GmbH

• Compumedics Limited

• Neurovirtual / Sleepvirtual.

𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐏𝐒𝐆) 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Based on product, the Up to 24 channel PSG systems sub-segment held the majority of share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Polysomnography (PSG) devices are used in sleep labs to record and evaluate sleep studies that are set up and overseen by sleep medicine specialists. PSG equipment may be compared based on aspects such as reporting, lab management software specifications, amplifier specs, video options, and more. The quantity of items available in the range of up to 24 channel PSG systems is bigger than the other 24 product categories, and hence, this sub-segment dominates the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market.

Based on application, the obstructive sleep sub-segment of the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market held the majority of share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is characterized by breathing pauses while sleeping, which is due to restricted or closed airways. The increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, rising incidences of comorbidities associated with sleep apnea, and a growing older population prone to respiratory diseases are the key factors driving the market expansion.

Based on end-user, the sleep laboratories sub-segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growing occurrence of sleep disorders like narcolepsy, insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome has boosted the demand for sleep labs, thus fueling the ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) system market growth.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in the global ambulatory polysomnography (PSG) systems market in 201 and is predicted to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The significant growth of the region is mainly owing to the rise in technological advancements and a well-established medical industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Sleep problems, such as obstructive sleep apnea are highly frequent among Chinese people.

