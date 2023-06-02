Healthcare Buildings Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s healthcare buildings market forecast, the healthcare buildings market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 283.21 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.0 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global healthcare buildings market is due to the growing detection of acute and chronic disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare buildings market share. Major healthcare buildings companies include Henningson, Durham & Richardson Inc. (HDR Inc.), HKS Architects, Stantec Inc., Jacobs Solutions Inc., CannonDesign.

Healthcare Buildings Market Segments

● By Facility Type: Hospitals, ASCs, Long Term Care Facilities And Nursing Homes, Academic Institutes, Other Facility Types

● By Service Type: New Construction, Refurbishment

● By Healthcare Type: Public Healthcare, Private Healthcare

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare buildings refer to a structure used for medical procedures. It is further defined as a building that houses a hospital and associated operations, such as laboratories, laundries, outpatient departments, nurse homes, training activities, and central service operations linked to a hospital, in addition to a building that houses educational or training programs for medical professionals that is operated as an essential element of a hospital.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Healthcare Buildings Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Healthcare Buildings Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

