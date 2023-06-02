Vkind Studios Announces One-of-a-Kind Immersive Global Plant-Based Experience Innovative experience Nov 11-12 in LA
"This is the first plant-based immersive experience of its kind with incredible food from each of the 11 different environment experiences," "LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Star Simmons , Founder, V-Kind
Vkind Studios, producers of “Peeled”, the first-ever all-vegan cooking competition, has announced their next innovative project, a one-of-a-kind immersive experience complete with plant-based food representing countries around the world. From Nov. 11-12 at the Magic Box venue in Los Angeles, attendees will witness a worldwide plant-based dream realized as they enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors of every continent, the team likes to call Culinary Magic via 11 themed experience rooms spanning 35,000 square feet of space at The Vkind Experience (VKX).
https://www.vkindexperience.com/tickets
The landmark event will engross attendees through all five senses, including sound technology (touch), virtual and augmented reality (sight), three-dimensional audio soundscapes (sound), and authentic cultural dishes created by top vegan chefs (smell and taste).
“This is the first plant-based immersive experience of its kind with incredible food from each of the 11 different environment experiences,” Vkind Studios founder Star Simmons said. “This is truly a groundbreaking event. Even if you do not maintain a plant-based diet, the globally-inspired dishes you will enjoy throughout the event will be a culinary experience for your mind and pallet.”
The event will also include a networking opportunity available to attendees after they depart their experience rooms, a boon to those looking to expand their list of plant-based contacts.
Following the premiere of “Peeled” at the Director's Guild of America in Hollywood last year, the team has been working hard behind the scenes to build upon the success of the well-received affair. To make Vkind's vision of the VegEconomy a reality, the team has been testing the boundaries of audio, visual, and AI capabilities to create a truly innovative, landmark event.
“After ‘Peeled’ premiered last year, we received so many requests asking if we were going to do another event,” VKX Producer Jia Dadabhoy said. “We knew without a doubt that we wanted to host an immersive, inclusive, indulgent event and VKX is the result. This event will blow people’s minds and delight their taste buds on an otherworldly level.”
Early bird tickets for VKX are on sale now through July 1 and VIP ticket holders will gain early access an hour before general admission ticket holders. A portion of each ticket sale is donated to LA-based horse rescue Saffyre Sanctuary, UnchainedTV, an educational platform, and One Tree Planted as well as Martha’s Project.
About Vkind
Vkind is on a mission to bring vegan businesses and professionals under one banner to create a Plant Powered Economy. Learn more about Vkind's vision for the VegEconomy and check out Peeled, the all-vegan cooking competition.
