Double Shovel Cider Kodiak Celebrates Their One Year Anniversary of Bringing Handcrafted Ciders to the Heart of Kodiak
Double Shovel Cider Kodiak, a local micro cidery in Kodiak, Alaska, provides handcrafted cider and non-alcoholic beverages at their taproom.KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Double Shovel Cider Kodiak is excited to celebrate its one-year anniversary since opening its doors in May 2022. Located in the heart of Kodiak, Double Shovel Cider Kodiak has been offering a unique and authentic craft cider experience to the local community and visitors alike.
Double Shovel Cider Kodiak welcomes all patrons, including those who prefer non-alcoholic beverages. In addition to handcrafted ciders made with apples from the Pacific Northwest, it also offers a selection of non-alcoholic shrubs and switchels, which are sure to please any taste bud. Their cider makers are committed to producing the highest quality beverages using traditional methods and innovative techniques.
The taproom is a perfect spot to unwind and enjoy a refreshing 12 oz glass of cider or a cider flight while also providing the opportunity to purchase beverages and merchandise to go.
Whether you are a cider enthusiast or a non-alcoholic drinker, Double Shovel Cider Kodiak is excited to share its unique and authentic craft cider experience with everyone. Visit the cidery at 101 Center St. in Kodiak or follow them on social media for more information and updates: https://www.instagram.com/doubleshovelciderkodiak
About Double Shovel Cider Kodiak
Established in 2022, Double Shovel Cider Kodiak is the sister company of Double Shovel Cider Company, the first and largest micro-cidery in Alaska. The cidery shares the mission of its parent company to lead the movement towards the revitalization of American hard cider by meticulously handcrafting exceptional ciders with ingredients emblematic of Alaska.
