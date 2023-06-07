"Modern Gays": A Fresh, Inclusive Podcast that Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Life and Love

Modern Gays podcast cover artwork with Daniel and Garet Camilleri

Join married duo Daniel & Garet Camilleri as they navigate LGBTQIA+ topics, love, and life with humour, heart, and authenticity.

The Modern Gays podcast is a collection of conversations on how to build the vibrant life you want by owning your authentic self” — Daniel and Garet Camilleri

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its launch in March 2023, "Modern Gays" has quickly garnered a passionate following with its unique blend of vibrant, honest conversation and notable interviews. This weekly podcast offers listeners a window into the intimate discussions and captivating stories of married duo Daniel and Garet Camilleri.

Bringing together diverse life experiences - from dancing with Kylie Minogue to creating striking visual experiences in entertainment and advertising - Daniel and Garet extend their home to listeners across the globe. This open-minded pair delivers a range of content, covering love, relationships, dating, sex, gay-marriage, family building, and current affairs within the LGBTQIA+ community. "Modern Gays" strikes a balance between lighthearted banter and impactful discussion, ensuring each episode is both entertaining and enlightening.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the LGBTQIA+ community, the "Modern Gays" podcast fills a gap by providing an authentic and celebratory gay point-of-view. The married co-hosts delve into everyday, relatable topics with humor and heart, contributing to the much-needed visibility of gay podcasts.

Beyond its regular programming, "Modern Gays" promises a star-studded roster of upcoming guests from various spheres, including Drag Race queens, motivational speakers, gay icons, surrogacy experts, and travel influencers. At the heart of each episode are stories of self-definition, confidence, and self-love.

"We're not defined by one thing, as we celebrate everyone who is on their quest to live the most authentic life possible," said Daniel and Garet Camilleri.

The duo also plans to release weekly short bonus episodes and an extended "raw and uncut" version for paid-subscribers in the near future.

Listeners can tune into the "Modern Gays" podcast every Tuesday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcasting platforms. To engage with the show, follow them on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Medium, or visit their website at www.moderngays.com.au.

About "Modern Gays"

"Modern Gays" is a weekly podcast hosted by married duo Daniel and Garet Camilleri. Offering insightful discussions and interviews from a super-celebratory gay point-of-view, "Modern Gays" aims to create a vibrant, inclusive space for the LGBTQIA+ community. The podcast records between Melbourne, Australia, and Los Angeles, California, streaming globally to all its listeners.