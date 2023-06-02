Submit Release
Award-Winning Culinary Team at The Turn House Restaurant in Columbia, MD Creates Palate-Pleasing Dishes

Columbia, MD's Turn House Restaurant: Artisanal Farm-to-Table Creations by Award-Winning Chefs Enhance Maryland's Culinary Landscape.

"We've put a lot of thought and creativity into our dishes, and we're excited to share them with a whole new base of customers.”
— Thomas Zippelli
COLUMBIA, MD, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Turn House, a premier fine dining restaurant in Columbia, MD, located at the Hobbits Glen Golf Course rotates its dishes seasonally to continue featuring fresh and flavorful dishes crafted with locally sourced ingredients.

In addition, the restaurant has also unveiled a new website that allows for online ordering, making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy their favorite meals from the comfort of their own homes.

The Turn House has always been committed to providing its customers with a unique and unforgettable dining experience. The menu features a range of dishes that are both visually stunning and palate-pleasing, created by the award-winning culinary team led by Chef Thomas Zippelli. One of the menu highlights is the Crab Stuffed Flounder. A generous flounder filet stuffed with jumbo lump creamy crab imperial. Served with house-made Cajun dirty rice, and crispy green beans.

For those with a more carnivorous appetite, The Turn House delights in serving up steaks and chops. The menu features 8 oz filet mignon, 14 oz ribeye, steak salad, and a grilled rack of lamb. It’s important to eat your protein, and enjoy it too!

Another standout dish is Chicken and Waffles. Only available during Sunday brunch 10:30 am - 3:00 PM. Brunch at The Turn House is a must. The special menu boasts an array of menu items from breakfast items, sandwiches, appetizers, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic drink options. It’s one of the only spots in Columbia Maryland where you can savor Brunch with a grand view of the green golf course and relaxing nature views.

In addition to fresh menu items, The Turn House has also launched a new website that allows for easy online ordering. Customers can now browse the menu, select their favorite dishes, and place an order for pickup or delivery directly through the website. The new online ordering system is user-friendly and convenient, making it a great option for busy families or individuals who want to enjoy delicious food without the hassle of cooking.

Chef Thomas Zippelli. "We've put a lot of thought and creativity into our dishes, and we're excited to share them with a whole new base of customers. Our new online ordering system makes it easier than ever for people to enjoy our food, whether they're dining in our restaurant or at home."

About The Turn House:

The Turn House, a premier fine dining restaurant in Columbia, MD, located on the picturesque Hobbits Glen Golf Course offers contemporary American cuisine with a touch of French flair. Led by Chef Thomas Zippelli, the award-winning culinary team sources the freshest local ingredients to create visually stunning and palate-pleasing dishes. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a night out with friends, The Turn House's warm and welcoming atmosphere, coupled with exceptional service and stunning views of the golf course, guarantees an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurant has recently launched its new spring menu, featuring fresh and flavorful dishes, and an easy-to-use online ordering system for pickup or delivery. Visit www.theturnhouse.com for more information.

Liz Haney
The Turn House
+1 (410)740-2096
contact@theturnhouse.com
