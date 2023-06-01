India’s BHARAT 6G Vision and the Role of Like-Minded Partners

India is thinking ahead with its plans to develop 6G capabilities. But to reach the end, it will need collaboration with technologically advanced nations, something its membership in the Quad gives it access to.

India has recently unveiled its ambitious “Bharat 6G Vision” document, outlining its strategic roadmap to introduce cutting-edge 6G services across the nation by the year 2030. Spearheaded by the Technology Innovation Group on 6G with members from various Ministries/Departments, research and development institutions, academia, standardisation bodies, Telecom Service Providers, and industry under the Department of Telecommunication, this visionary blueprint endeavors to conceptualise, develop, and deploy advanced network technologies that offer pervasive, intelligent, and highly secure connectivity.

The comprehensive plan is divided into two distinctive phases: Phase 1, spanning from 2023 to 2025, serves as an exploratory stage aimed at comprehending the immense potential and associated risks of 6G technology. Phase 2, slated from 2025 to 2030, is dedicated to the pursuit of conceptualising and delivering potential technology solutions not only to India but also to the global community through implementation. With this framework, India seeks to position itself as a leader in the realm of next-generation wireless communication, fortifying its digital infrastructure and fostering a technologically advanced landscape for the benefit of its citizens and the wider world.

Need for Cooperation

Barry O’Farrell, the former Australian high commissioner to India, has been one of the first to express his recommendation for enhanced collaboration between India and Australia in the realm of crucial 6G technology. This includes joint efforts in establishing an ethical framework to govern the emerging potential for 6G technology. Rather than solely exploring bilateral cooperation, India should redirect its focus towards the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) initiative to foster a collective technology alliance dedicated to the research and development of 6G technologies. This will drive an expansion of already existing frameworks on technology sharing and development, such as in AUKUS.

While there is great discussion around the potential for 6G capabilities, there is no plan currently on building the infrastructure to realise this potential. By joining forces, it will be much easier for these nations to leverage its collective capabilities for the advancement of various sectors.

During the Quad Leaders’ Summit on 24 September 2021, the Quad countries (Australia, India, Japan, and the United States) introduced the Quad Principles on Technology Design, Development, Governance, and Use. These principles emphasise the significance of collaborative approaches involving multiple stakeholders from the industry to develop international standards. The aim is to promote compatibility, interoperability, and inclusivity.

The Quad countries affirmed that the design, development, and governance of critical and emerging technologies should be guided by their shared democratic values and a respect for universal human rights. They further emphasised their commitment to establishing an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, built on mutual trust and confidence.

Only a few other countries have active plans for 6G technology. South Korea has revealed its research and development (R&D) blueprint for 6G technology, with the initial phase of standardisation scheduled for 2025. The country aims to establish the first commercial 6G networks by 2028. Simultaneously, the European Union has released a comprehensive white paper outlining its strategic roadmap for embracing and implementing 6G technologies.

Exploring possibilities

India’s investment in research and development currently stands at a modest 0.7 percent of its GDP, notably lower than the European Union’s allocation of 2.4 percent and China’s 2.3 percent in 2020. The significant financial burdens associated with 6G technology almost ensures that India will require concerted collaboration with technologically advanced countries, something the Quad gives access to.

For those partners, New Dehli hopes that its market size and highly-skilled IT workforce will provide incentives for them to invest and take the first mover advantage. In this regard, partnering with the United States and Japan proves advantageous for both India and Australia, as these nations possess valuable expertise gained through their extensive research and development in the realm of 5G technology. Such collaboration would facilitate knowledge exchange and promote mutual benefits in navigating the intricacies of 6G technology deployment.

A second element of this consideration is the need formulate and standardize policy and international norms around the hardware required for 6G technology. Given that 6G will rely on Terahertz (THz) communication, private entities will play a critical role. But the Quad partners must also ensure that these standards are not set by China and Huawei, the other great and leading technological actors in this area. For the very potential that 6G ensures in facilitating transformative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things, and Blockchain, the Quad countries must collaborate closely.

With significant investments and research initiatives, Chinese companies and institutions are working on key areas such as ultra-high-speed wireless communication, intelligent networks, and advanced applications. With its dominance in the 5G space, China is poised to take the lead in this critical technology. Its expertise in IT, AI, quantum communication, and edge computing, and the scalability of such expertise due to national technological plans, means it will be hard to beat.

By assuming a proactive stance, the Quad countries can shape the trajectory of 6G technology development and mitigate potential risks associated with reliance on a single dominant player.

