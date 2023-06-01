UZBEKISTAN, June 1 - The President of Uzbekistan to attend the Second Summit “Central Asia – European Union”

On June 2, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Cholpon Ata (Kyrgyz Republic) to attend the Second Summit “Central Asia – European Union”.

The heads of state of Central Asia and the President of the European Council Charles Michel will attend the event.

The agenda includes developing a constructive dialogue and enhancing functional interaction between Central Asian countries and the European Union.

Particular attention will be paid to the current aspects of increasing mutual trade using the GSP+ regime, creating favorable conditions and promoting investment and innovation projects, introducing green energy, unlocking the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, partnerships in digital connectivity, ecology, tourism, culture, and other areas.

Several bilateral meetings are also planned during the summit.

The first regional meeting in this format was held on 27 October 2022 in Astana.

Source: UzA