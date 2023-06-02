Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,717 in the last 365 days.

Minera IRL Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- LIMA, Peru, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) (FWB:DZX) (OTCQB:MRLLF) announces the resignation of Mr. Carlos Ruiz de Castilla as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective as of today´s date.

While the Company searches for a qualified candidate to fill the position on a permanent basis, Mr. Jorge Armas, the current Corporate and Finance Manager, has agreed to serve as interim CFO. Mr. Armas is a Certified Public Accountant who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance with more than 30 years of accounting and audit experience in the mining and oil and gas sectors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Minera IRL Limited

Gerardo Perez
Executive Chairman

Diego Benavides
CEO and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera IRL Limited

Susan Gabbie
Manager, Communications
+51 1 418 - 1230

Pedro Valdez
Head of Investor Relations
+51 1 418 – 1230

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Minera IRL Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more