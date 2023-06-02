Minera IRL Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- LIMA, Peru, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) (FWB:DZX) (OTCQB:MRLLF) announces the resignation of Mr. Carlos Ruiz de Castilla as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective as of today´s date.



While the Company searches for a qualified candidate to fill the position on a permanent basis, Mr. Jorge Armas, the current Corporate and Finance Manager, has agreed to serve as interim CFO. Mr. Armas is a Certified Public Accountant who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance with more than 30 years of accounting and audit experience in the mining and oil and gas sectors.

